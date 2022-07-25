"$13 gone…just like that!" "No warriors fan would blame him if he was rocking a dodgers hat" - MLB fans react to NBA champ Klay Thompson chugging beer at Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants game

Do you know how NBA champion Klay Thompson beat the heat in the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants? By chugging a beer.
Thompson attended one of baseball's greatest rivalries on Sunday between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was seated in the front row. The NBA star sipped a full beer while sharing a post on his Instagram story. “This LA heat is no joke,” Thompson said in the video. The broadcast also caught Thompson's chugging performance and his video went viral.
"'Man I love baseball season' - Klay Thompson after crushing a beer at the ballpark" – Talkin’ Baseball
Thompson clearly had a lot of fun at the game. He was rooting for his brother Trayce Thompson, who plays for the LA Dodgers. When Trayce came through clutch with a two-run RBI, the five-time NBA All-Star got out of his seat to cheer on his brother and the Dodgers. Klay immediately began jumping up and down, high-fiving anyone and everyone close to him.
"Klay Thompson reacts to his brother Trayce hitting an RBI double for the Dodgers" - KJ Hiramoto
Thompson’s video has gone viral and has received all sorts of reactions from MLB fans.
"Klay just demolished this beer at the Giants-Dodgers game" - NBC Sports Bay Area & CA
This is what a Twitter user wrote.
"No warriors fan would blame him if he was rocking a dodgers hat" - DubNation
Another user took a dig at the NBA champ.
"He couldnt pick an SF vs LA hat so decided no hat lol" - J. C.
Klay Thompson recently accepted the award for Comeback Player of the Year at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
He posted a video on Instagram about the ESPY honor.
"I can honestly say winning an ESPY is an honor." - Klay Thompson
Klay was grateful to receive the award after recovering from two devastating injuries.
Klay Thompson is a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors
Thompson is a five-time NBA All-Star. He also won gold medals with the United States national team on their 2014 World Cup team and 2016 Olympic team.
Trayce Thompson is an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trayce has also played for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres.
They also have another brother named Mychel Thompson, who is a former NBA athlete.