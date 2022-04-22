1993 "Rookie of the Year" star Thomas Ian Nicholas threw the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday

Thomas Ian Nicholas, the star of the popular 1990s baseball movie "Rookie of the Year," threw out the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs last night. The movie has long been a favorite of many baseball fans and continues to draw interest after nearly 30 years.

The Chicago Cubs had Nicholas throw out the first pitch before the Cubs took on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates would go on to win the game by a score of 4-3. Before the game started, Cubs fans in attendance got to reminisce on the popular movie about their beloved Chicago Cubs.

"Give 'em the cheese! #LetsGetSomeRuns" - @ Chicago Cubs

The famous Henry Rowengartner character was brought to life for last night's ceremonial first pitch.

Thomas Ian Nicholas sings "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" for Chicago Cubs

Thomas Ian Nicholas also sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch of last night’s game. This is a Wrigley Field tradition the Cubs have carried on since the late Harry Caray's passing in1998. Watch Harry Caray sing with the crowd during his final home game in 1997.

Nowadays, the Cubs typically bring out celebrities and Chicago legends to sing the beloved song. Watch Nicholas sing it with the Chicago crowd last night.

"The Rookie of the Year at Wrigley!" - @ Marquee Sports Network

Thomas Ian Nicholas was recently on "The Gunz Show" podcast to discuss Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs.

"Henry Rowengartner from the movie Rookie of the Year threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game yesterday. I've known @TINBand for years now and have had him on The Gunz Show a ton. Here he is talking about the first day at Wrigley:"-@Gunz

"Rookie of the Year" movie: where to watch

"Rookie of the Year" movie cover

"Rookie of the Year" was released on July 7,1993. The movie is about a 12-year-old kid named Henry Rowengartner who has an accident that causes him to be able to throw extremely hard as a pitcher. The 12-year-old joins the Chicago Cubs after he throws a home run ball back into the infield from the outfield bleachers.

This baseball comedy movie is a classic for many baseball fans and is a highly suggested movie to watch if you have not done so. The movie can be seen on Disney+, Youtube, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Thomas Ian Nicholas has been in another popular movie series that you may have noticed. Nicholas was a star actor in the popular "American Pie" movie series. Nicholas is currently 41 years old and is still active in film work. It is cool to see the Cubs bring back a celebrity many baseball fans grew up watching and a movie they still reference to this very day.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt