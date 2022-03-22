2022 MLB Free Agency: 3 winners and 3 losers across the league 

MLB free agency became almost an afterthought amidst the 2022 Collective Bargaining Agreement saga. Now that fans know baseball is indeed coming back this spring, it's time we get back to caring about what is happening on the field rather than off of it.

MLB Free Agency: who's laughing and who's crying

Winners

Colorado Rockies

Fans in the mile-high city had certainly hoped for more last season. This sentiment was compounded when Trevor Story, who was thought by many to be the franchise player for The Rockies, declined an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Rockies. However, Rockies General Manager Bill Schmidt made quite the gamble to replace his infielder, signing first baseman Kris Bryant to a mammoth $182 million, seven-year contract. Excessive? Perhaps. But the Rockies now have a true world-class player to build a new infield around.

Kris Bryant will fill the hole left by Trevor Story

Chicago Cubs

Apart from Kyle Hendricks, there really wasn't much to say about the Cubs' starting rotation last year. This team that has shown so much promise in recent years finished with a 71-91 record. However, one move that made the Cubs a winner in this offseason's MLB Free Agency market was the three-year, $71 million signing of Marcus Stroman. The former Gold Glover made a name for himself with the Toronto Blue Jays and continued to forge his identity as an ace starter with the New York Mets. This very well might be what Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy really needs.

"The Freddie Freeman Saga in a few pictures... We hope you enjoy" - @ The Other Boys in Blue

Los Angeles Dodgers

Any time a player as good and as fun to watch as Corey Seager leaves a club, fans and management alike will feel the sting. However, the Dodgers signing pitcher Aldry Acosta and re-signing pitcher Danny Duffy adds some secondary and tertiary support to their pitching. Beyond doubt, the best MLB free agency move made by the Dodgers was the acquisition of Freddie Freeman. The 32-year-old with a very big bat is coming off a 12-year stint with the Braves, where he won a World Series Championship last year. With this signing, the Dodgers have obtained a lower-cost option to retain skill in their infield. This, along with the retainment of Clayton Kershaw, makes the Dodgers a sure winner in the MLB Free Agency market.

Clayton Kerhsaw - happiest in Dodgers blue

Losers

New York Mets

Anyone who watched the 2021 postseason will say that the unsung hero was likely pitcher Max Scherzer. No doubt his arm helped the Dodgers make it to the American League Championship Series, losing eventually to the Atlanta Braves. The New York Mets entered the MLB Free Agency market desperate to replace Noah Syndergaard but were likely too hasty. On December 1, 2021, Scherzer signed with the Mets. This three-year, $130 million contract gives Max Scherzer an annual average value of $43.3 million, the largest in baseball history. For Scherzer, who is 37, the risks involved in taking on such a gargantuan commitment may prove financially fatal for the Mets.

Texas Rangers

Speaking of larger-than-life contracts, one can hardly gloss over the Texas Rangers, who have spent a combined $556 million on the signings of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jon Gray. They were unable, however, to secure outfielder Seiya Suzuki (despite reportedly trying quite hard). Suzuki is coming to the MLB for the first time from Japan's NPB league. He signed with the Chicago Cubs.

"Get to know the newest @Cubs OF, Seiya Suzuki" - @ MLB

Cincinnati Reds

The saving grace of an otherwise forgettable season for the Cincinnati Reds was Nick Castellanos. The right fielder hit 34 home runs and drove home 100. It was a punch in the gut for all Reds fans to learn last winter that Castellanos opted out of his contract and entered the MLB Free Agency Market. Despite signing veteran pitcher Wade Miley and Shogo Akiyama (the first Japanese player in Reds history), things won't get better anytime soon on the banks of the Ohio River.

These are our picks for the teams who have profited the most off the MLB Free Agency market and those who stand to lose the most. With such a magnitude of capital being moved, the stage is set for the value of these contracts to be fully and fairly evaluated this season.

