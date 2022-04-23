2022 MLB Season: 5 takeaways from an enthralling week two of baseball

The MLB season is now two weeks in, and there are many takeaways and storylines to discuss. The start of the season was put into question when the MLB Owners and MLBPA had a 99-day lockout that halted the start of Spring Training.

After long negotiations, the MLB season was able to start and the season was saved. This article will look at five takeaways from the first two weeks of the season and consider what to expect going forward.

5 takeaways from the early 2022 MLB season

There are many takeways and storylines worth mentioning from the early parts of the season. Here are the top five.

#5 Colorado Rockies surprise many with great start

San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are one of the surprise teams to start the season. The Rockies current record sits at 8-4 in their first 12 games. They start a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers today after yesterday's game got rained out.

The Rockies have beaten several teams with high expectations. They have won series against the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, and Philadelphia Phillies so far.

Starting 9 @Starting9 YOUR MAJOR LEAGUE LEADER IN HOME RUNS CJ CRON LADIES AND GENTLEMEN YOUR MAJOR LEAGUE LEADER IN HOME RUNS CJ CRON LADIES AND GENTLEMEN https://t.co/BFGjgluUB1

"YOUR MAJOR LEAGUE LEADER IN HOME RUNS CJ CRON LADIES AND GENTLEMEN" - @ Starting 9

C.J. Cron has been the biggest bright spot for the team, belting a major league-leading six home runs to start the season.

#4 Nolan Arenado is on his way to an MVP season

Nolan Arenado warms up before the Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins in Miami, Florida.

Nolan Arenado is off to the best start for any hitter in baseball. Arenado currently leads the league in OPS, is second in home runs, and is in the top five in RBIs.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ NOLAN ARENADO IS ON ANOTHER PLANET RN NOLAN ARENADO IS ON ANOTHER PLANET RN https://t.co/7eHy8srFPh

"NOLAN ARENADO IS ON ANOTHER PLANET RN" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Along with Arenado's magnificent offensive start, he has made several Gold Glove caliber plays. Here is a play from last night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Too easy for Nolan Arenado Too easy for Nolan Arenado https://t.co/KGym8MXjgb

"Too easy for Nolan Arenado"-@Talkin' Baseball

As of right now, Nolan Arenado would win the National League MVP, though it is still really early in the season.

#3 Seiya Suzuki: The early NL Rookie of the Year choice

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki has been one of the biggest surprises to start the 2022 MLB season. The Chicago Cubs signed Suzuki this offseason from Japan, and he has made an immediate impact.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



Seiya Suzuki had no trouble adjusting to the MLB!



@Cubs | #MLBTonight "He immediately looks like one of the greatest to come over from [Japan]."Seiya Suzuki had no trouble adjusting to the MLB! "He immediately looks like one of the greatest to come over from [Japan]."Seiya Suzuki had no trouble adjusting to the MLB!@Cubs | #MLBTonight https://t.co/L4IMO2uL9Q

"He immediately looks like one of the greatest to come over from (Japan)." - @ MLB Network

The star outfielder leads the league in on-base percentage and is in the top 10 of many offensive categories. If Suzuki can keep this up, he will be the no doubt Rookie of the Year and potentially even the league's MVP.

#2 The Los Angeles Dodgers are living up to all the hype

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers, on paper, are the most talented team in all of baseball. With multiple MVPs and All-Stars up and down the lineup, the Dodgers look poised to win a World Series title.

The team's 10-3 start has left little doubt as to whether or not they can live up to high expectations.

#1 Francisco Lindor looking more comfortable in Queens

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets

Francisco Lindor is in his second season with the New York Mets and is off to a great start to 2022. The All-Star shortstop is currently batting .304 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Lindor and the Mets are off to a blistering start with a record of 11-4. If Lindor keeps this pace, he will be in the running for NL MVP.

