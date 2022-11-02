The Philadelphia Phillies are now the odds-on favorites to win the 2022 World Series. The team won Game 3 in front of their home crowd on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Since the World Series is played in the best-of-seven format, the first team to win four games will be crowned champion. Therefore, the Philadelphia Phillies will need to win two more games to win the Fall Classic.

The Phillies won the first game of the series in Houston after an extra inning home run from catcher J.T. Realmuto, overcoming the odds against the stacked Houston Astros.

However, the Astros rode the coattails of Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman in Game 2. All three players had RBI extra-base hits as the Astros steamrolled the Phillies to level the series.

The third game was scheduled to take place on Halloween. It would have been only the fifth time since 1985 that a World Series game took place on the scariest night of the year.

However, inclement weather in Philadelphia resulted in Game 3 being rescheduled to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies, energized by an extra day of rest, came out swinging.

Bryce Harper kicked off the hit parade with a 2-run homer off Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. An inning later, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh went back-to-back to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead by the end of the second inning.

"BACK-TO-BACK IN PHILLY!!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!" - @ MLB

The Philadelphia Phillies went on to set a record, becoming the first team to hit five home runs in the first five innings of a World Series game as they stormed to a 7-0 victory. With the win, the Phillies took command of the series ahead of two more home games.

Philadelphia Phillies inching closer to World Series glory

The Phillies will host the next two games at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. If they can win both, they will be the first team since the 2013 Boston Red Sox to clinch the trophy in front of home fans.

If the Phillies can continue swinging like they have done so far, the home crowd will be in for a real treat this week.

