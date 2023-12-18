2023 Hank Aaron Award winners Shohei Ohtani & Ronald Acuña Jr. to receive special edition Oris Watches, limited to 2,297 pieces

Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. won the Hank Aaron Award for their respective leagues in 2023. The Award, designated to the top hitter in the AL and NL, came with extra-special hardware this season.

Oris Watches partnered with the Chasing the Dream Foundation to produce a limited edition "Hank Aaron Watches." Named after Hall of Fame outfielder Hank Aaron, only 2,297 pieces have been manufactured. This figure matches Aaron's career RBI number.

"After being named the 2023 Hank Aaron Award recipients, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. will receive one of these limited edition @Oriswatches" - MLB

Both former and future winners of the Hank Award will see their watches made. Moreover, fans can buy one of these limited pieces for themselves starting Monday. The proceeds will go toward the Chasing the Dream Foundation, a charity Hank Aaron and his wife founded to empower young people.

Ohtani and Acuna Jr. lived up to their Hank Aaron honors in 2023. Now, they will have this timeless accessory to immortalize their success.

Despite missing the final month due to injury, Ohtani still managed to lead the AL in home runs, on-base, slugging and OPS. He thus won his third AL MVP Award in three seasons. After the incredible run, Ohtani penned the largest contract in sports history. According to his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 29-year-old will be entitled to $700 million.

"Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. are the 2023 Hank Aaron Award winners for the first time in their careers" - Sportskeeda Baseball

Acuna Jr. also had a spectacular season. With 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases, the Atlanta Braves outfielder became the founding member of the "40-70" club. Additionally, the Venezuelan led the NL in hits, runs and on-base percentage to win a Silver Slugger and the NL MVP Award.

Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. encapsulate Hank Aaron's spirit

The two beasts of their respective leagues, there was little that Acuna Jr. and Ohtani couldn't accomplish this year. Although both would have liked to have done more in the playoffs, they will have another shot in 2024.

Los Angeles Angels's fans will miss Ohtani, and Acuna Jr. will do well to come close to his 2023 stats. However, both are still relatively young, with so much time to do many things. Perhaps they will be adding to their watch collections again soon.

