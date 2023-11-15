2023 MLB Free Agency: 3 reasons why the Yankees shouldn't sign Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees are shopping for an outfielder this offseason, and many believe Cody Bellinger would be the perfect fit. He is coming off a bounce-back season where he was one of the best hitters in the league.

Bellinger played 130 games with the Chicago Cubs in 2023. During that time, he slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. His .307 average was a career-high.

However, signing him does not come without risks. Teams must look into these before deciding on whether he is a good fit for the club.

Why the Yankees should not sign Cody Bellinger

#3 Low hard-hit rate

While he seemingly crushed the ball in 2023, he has a lower barrel rate than Miami Marlins speedster Jon Berti. His hard-hit rate was 31%, the lowest of his career. Teams are more interested in what a player can do than what he has done, and this low hard-hit rate can raise questions among front offices.

#2 Inconsistency questions

Cody Bellinger had a great season. There is no hiding that. However, it does not take away his disastrous seasons in 2021 and 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. During that time, he hit .165 and .210. He raised his average by nearly 100 points this season, but what if he slips into another slump?

The New York Yankees could not afford to pay a player the amount of money he was looking to attain for him to struggle at the plate again. They had problems with players not stepping up to the plate offensively and need somebody to take the pressure off of Aaron Judge.

#1 Contract value

Many around the league expect Cody Bellinger to take home a big contract in the $140-200 million range. That is quite big for somebody who could see his offensive stats fall next season. While the New York Yankees have that type of money to play with, that money could be used elsewhere. That could go toward signing somebody like Kevin Kiermaier, who would fit in well until Jasson Dominguez returns in 2025.

There is no denying how impressive of a player Bellinger was last season. While he could be an excellent fit for the Yankees, signing him does not come without risks. Steinbrenner and Cashman will have to study his game and decide whether the gamble is worth it.