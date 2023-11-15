2023 MLB Free Agency: Top 10 relief pitchers still available on the market ft. Josh Hader, Craig Kimbrel

The 2023 MLB free agency class is full of elite relievers for which teams will be battling, from old relievers looking for a new home to young guys with a huge ceiling.

There is no hiding how vital a quality bullpen can be to a team. A good bullpen can turn a good team into a great team. That is why many of these names will not last long on the open market.

#10 David Robertson

Robertson is coming off a 14-save season with the New York Mets, where he posted a 2.05 ERA. While he is still effective, he is nearing the end of his career and does not have the same stuff he used to when he started.

Nevertheless, Robertson has what it takes to close the door in the late innings.

#9 Andrew Chafin

Chafin is coming off a bit of a rocky season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers. In 63 appearances, he posted a 4.73 ERA across 51.1 innings.

However, Chafin is one of the few lefties on the board and could command interest from multiple teams.

#8 Matt Moore

Moore pitched for four different teams in 2023. He committed to become a relief pitcher in 2022 and has not looked back. He posted a 2.77 ERA across 48.2 innings of work last season.

#7 Robert Stephenson

Stephenson split his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates last season. He posted a 3.10 ERA across 52.1 innings pitched. While his numbers are not eye-popping, he has no problem striking hitters out.

#6 Hector Neris

Neris opted out of his contract with the Houston Astros at the end of the season. He compiled a 1.71 ERA with 77 strikeouts in Houston.

Neris is a power pitcher who does not back down when his back is against the wall.

#5 Liam Hendriks

The Chicago White Sox declined Hendriks' option for the 2024 season, making him a free agent. He is coming off a season where he missed some time while he was battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks is returning to what he was before the diagnosis, but he is still effective and entertaining to watch on the mound.

#4 Aroldis Chapman

Chapman split his time with the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers. He appeared in 61 games, compiling a 3.09 ERA with 103 strikeouts.

Chapman still commands a great fastball and has worked on his offspeed pitches.

#3 Craig Kimbrel

Kimbrel has lost some of the touch he had when he first entered the league. Nevertheless, he is still a dependable reliever with a ton of experience.

Kimbrel will undoubtedly command the interest of multiple teams.

#2 Reynaldo Lopez

Lopez bounced around to three teams last season. It is hard to get the ball rolling when you constantly move around, but he compiled a 3.27 ERa during that time.

Lopez has a great fastball and has experience closing games or coming in high-leverage situations.

#1 Josh Hader

There is no surprise that Hader sits at the top of this list. He has been one of the most dominant relief pitchers in the game for a few seasons and is an incredibly tough at-bat for left-handed hitters.

Teams across the league will be battling to land the lefty.