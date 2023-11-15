2023 MLB Free Agency: Top 10 starting pitchers still available on the market ft. Blake Snell, Aaron Nola

MLB Free Agency is upon us, and there will be no end to the number of rumors that will circulate until every player has reached an agreement with a club. Although the offseason may be defined by the unrestricted free agency of two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, there are several superstars who could change the MLB landscape heading into the new season.

There are some impact offensive stars on the open market this offseason, including Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, and Matt Chapman. However, there are a number of starting pitchers who can define MLB Free Agency, with millions of dollars expected to be handed out in new contracts.

A closer look at the top 10 starting pitchers in MLB Free Agency

#1 - Blake Snell

2023 was one of the best seasons of Blake Snell's career. The 30-year-old posted a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA while also racking 234 strikeouts over 180.0 innings. After his successful season with the San Diego Padres, Snell finds himself as a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award. Win or lose, he will be one of the most sought-after pitchers during MLB Free Agency.

#2 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

There is an argument that Yoshinobu Yamamoto is not only the most intriguing starting pitcher on the open market but could turn out to be the best of the bunch. The 25-year-old, who will be posted by the Orix Buffaloes this offseason, has accomplished nearly everything during his time in Japan and will be looking to make his mark on the MLB.

#3 - Aaron Nola

Although he may not have the top-tier upside of pitchers such as Snell or Yamamoto, Aaron Nola has been one of the most consistent and durable pitchers in the MLB. Last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, Nola posted a 12-9 record with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts over 193.2 innings.

"Predict the landing spot for three of the biggest names on the free agent market Cody Bellinger: Matt Chapman: Aaron Nola:" - @MLBNetwork

#4 - Sonny Gray

One of the most polarizing starting pitchers in the league, Sonny Gray, enters MLB Free Agency as one of the biggest question marks on the market. Throughout his 11-year MLB career, Gray has showcased his elite All-Star potential while also proving to be a liability at times.

That being said, when Gray is on, he is one of the best pitchers in the MLB. Last season with the Minnesota Twins, Gray posted an 8-8 record with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts.

#5 - Jordan Montgomery

Speaking of consistency, starting pitcher and World Series champion Jordan Montgomery has been a steady presence throughout his MLB career. After being dealt to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline last season, Montgomery proved how effective he can be.

The veteran was a reliable presence for the Rangers en route to a World Series victory. He will likely have several teams interested in his services. Over his 67.2 innings with the Rangers, Montgomery posted a 4-2 record with a dazzling 2.79 ERA.

#6 - Eduardo Rodriguez

Although Eduardo Rodriguez had three years and $49 million remaining on his contract with the Detroit Tigers, the veteran left-handed pitcher opted out of his deal. The veteran enters MLB Free Agency after delivering the best season of his career, which should lead to him securing another lucrative deal with a club looking to secure left-handed pitching.

Even though the Detroit Tigers had another disappointing season, Eduardo Rodriguez delivered an excellent year. The 30-year-old posted a 13-9 record with a 3.30 ERA and 143 strikeouts.

#7 - Marcus Stroman

In a similar fashion to Eduardo Rodriguez, Marcus Stroman opted out of his contract with the Chicago Cubs. After earning an All-Star selection, Stroman will look to parlay his success last year into a new, lucrative contract. The 32-year-old posted a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA and 119 strikeouts, which should help him command plenty of interest during MLB Free Agency.

"MLB rumors: Cardinals targeting Marcus Stroman after he declines Cubs' $21 million contract option. The St. Louis Cardinals were mentioned as a team connected to former Chicago Cubs star Marcus Stroman in MLB free agency" - @CardsNation247

#8 - Lucas Giolito

How will teams value Lucas Giolito this offseason? There are few pitchers in the MLB who have endured the highs and lows that Giolito has. A former All-Star, Giolito has shown his ability in the past to pitch at an All-Star level, however, he has also ranked among the worst in baseball at times.

There should be several teams willing to take a risk on the former Chicago White Sox ace during MLB Free Agency. However, he may need to sign a short-term "prove it" deal in order to raise his value across the league.

#9 - Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty is in the same boat as Lucas Giolito. The former stud pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals has struggled to reach the heights he did earlier in his career. However, at only 28 years old, Flaherty should draw interest from teams this offseason.

Last season, the veteran starting pitcher posted an 8-9 record with a 4.99 ERA and 148 strikeouts split between the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles. Look for Flaherty to sign a short-term contract in order to raise his value.

#10 - Clayton Kershaw

A future Hall of Famer, Clayton Kershaw, has done everything a pitcher can do in the MLB.

After 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kershaw finds himself on the free-agent market. Although he could return to the only club he has ever known, an injury may limit the number of teams interested in his services next year.

"Injury or not, there was an organizational belief in Clayton Kershaw is done in LA. Do we believe the anonymous sources?" - @DodgersNation

The 35-year-old underwent a procedure to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his throwing shoulder, which will keep him out until at least the All-Star Break. This injury will likely hurt his market during the MLB Free Agency. However, when healthy, Kershaw is still elite.