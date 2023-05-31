2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Predicting the Final Four and the champion

With the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament getting ready to kick off in a few days, it is time to get our prediction hat on.

Trying to figure out which team will be able to go on a run and make the Final Four and eventually win the tournament is tough. Each one of the 64 teams has a story and could realistically have a chance to go on a run for one reason or another.

With the bracket out, fans have a chance to figure out how the bracket will fold as the tournament goes on. Remember that each round (regionals, super regionals, and College World Series) are all double elimination, meaning one loss will not end a team's season.

What teams will be in the Final Four?

Going through the bracket is going to be interesting, but each portion has a team that should do well. Starting with the top team in the nation, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons should be able to dominate here.

They have a dominant pitching staff as they lead all of NCAA baseball with a 1.05 WHIP and a 2.82 ERA. Their pitching numbers are far ahead of the rest of the sport so they do not need to hit much and that will carry them through the postseason.

The Florida Gators are the second overall seed here. They have one of the deepest lineups as they are going to be to score. The Gators are close to the top of the country with a .555 team slugging percentage 116 homers, and 478 runs scored.

The LSU Tigers have been one of the toughest teams to go up against as they are being led by SEC Player of the Year Dylan Crews. He has reached base in every single game throughout the season.

Even on the mound they are doing incredible as their nine shutouts are tied for the NCAA baseball lead. They have a deep roster that can really go dancing here.

The final spot should wind up going to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Their pitching staff has been elite as they have a .218 batting average against and should do well as this team has a lot of players that are used to playing in big games.

Vanderbilt did make the NCAA Championship Game in 2021 and can use that experience to dominate here.

Which team will win the NCAA Baseball championship?

All four teams have a great chance to win it all, but LSU seems to have the best chance. They have some incredible talent and should coast through the tournament with dominant victories.

The SEC is a tough baseball conference and they have navigated it as well as anyone. It will be interesting to see how the NCAA Baseball tournament unfolds and who ends up on top.

