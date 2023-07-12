2024 MLB All-Star Game: Date, Venue, Tickets, and more

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be held at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The arena is home to the AL West's Texas Rangers.

It will also be the second time that the Rangers will host the Midsummer Classic. The first time that Texas held the event was in 1995. However, next year's All-Star game will be the first that is played at the Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020.

The 2024 MLB All-Star game between the AL and NL will be played on Tuesday, July 16. In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said:

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week."

The Rangers' home stadium is located just south of Choctaw Stadium, which was the team's former ballpark. The Globe Life Field cost a whopping $1.1 billion to construct. The arena also has the capacity to accommodate 40,300 fans.

Here's a look at the ground measurements at Globe Life Field:

Left field: 329 ft (100 m)

Left center: 372 ft (113 m)

Center field: 407 ft (124 m)

Right center: 374 ft (114 m)

Right field: 326 ft (99 m)

Backstop: 42 ft (13 m)

The host site for the 2025 MLB All-Star game is yet to be announced. However, the league has revealed that Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, which is home to the Philadelphia Phillies, will host the festivities in 2026.

How to get tickets for 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

Tickets for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game will soon be available on the official MLB website.

Moreover, Rangers Lone Star Members get priority presale access for the 2024 All-Star Week. Texas fans who purchase 2023 season tickets and maintain their membership through the 2024 season have guaranteed access to purchase the All-Star tickets on www.rangers.com/AllStar.

