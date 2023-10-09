$237,107,748 Astros part ways with assistant GM Bill Firkus and farm director Sara Goodrum during playoff run

The Houston Astros have parted ways with their assistant GM Bill Firkus and farm director Sara Goodrum. The front office has seen quite a bit of overhaul over the last few years following the cheating scandal. These moves come as the team is in the midst of the ALDS.

The Houston Astros (worth over $237 million in payroll), once their season is over, will be looking to replace both Bill Firkus and Sara Goodrum. They would like to see a different angle assisting GM Dana Brown and are going to try a different direction with their farm system.

Chandler Rome, a beat reporter for the team, reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The Astros have parted ways with assistant general manager Bill Firkus and farm director Sara Goodrum."

The team is currently tied at one game apiece with the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS. They will travel to Minnesota to try and right themselves and get back to the ALCS.

Houston Astros continue front office shakeup

After the reveal that the Houston Astros had been cheating in 2017 and perhaps onward, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who had been instrumental in turning the franchise around, were fired.

That began the long process of front office overhaul for the Astros. They had to hire a new GM, and they went with James Click. He built the team back into a World Series contender, and was responsible for their 2022 World Series-winning roster.

James Click was fired by Houston Astros

He was let go after that, though. Dana Brown, a former executive for the Atlanta Braves, was brought in. Now, they're shaking things up a bit around Brown with the dismissal of Bill Firkus and Sara Goodrum.

The Astros' farm system currently ranks dead last in Major League Baseball. They're good now, but their future doesn't have a lot of high-end prospects. The team is now looking at changing things up with that in mind, and they're looking for someone new to head up their system.