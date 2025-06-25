3 best spots for Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber in upcoming free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies have dethroned the New York Mets from the National League East top spot after a mixed start to the 2025 season. Veteran All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber has been the catalyst behind their surge over the last few weeks.

Kyle Schwarber has 24 home runs this season, the most by a Phillies hitter with former MVP Bryce Harper at a distant second with nine homers. However, the 32-year-old is in the final year of his four-year deal he signed with the team in 2022.

Schwarber turned down a contract extension during spring training earlier this year and is expected to walk into free agency. With the veteran slugger projected to put career-best numbers this season, several teams could use his power-hitting ability.

Here are some teams that can be the best landing slots for Kyle Schwarber in free agency:

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have not looked like a playoff contender this season, despite the National League East team finding some form in June. The offense has looked sluggish with 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. doing much of the power-hitting since his return from injury.

The Braves' offense could use someone like Kyle Schwarber in the lineup, especially if designated hitter Marcell Ozuna walks into free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have been linked with Kyle Schwarber after the veteran slugger denied an extension with the Phillies. The Royals are another team that lacks offensive firepower to back their pitching staff.

While Bobby Witt Jr. is leading the lines for the Royals, adding Kyle Schwarber will provide reliable production, taking the pressure off the superstar shortstop and veteran catcher Salvador Perez.

Philadelphia Phillies

Although Kyle Schwarber turned down an extension offer from the Phillies earlier this year, the 32-year-old could return to the team he has represented for the last four years.

Schwarber, who signed a $79 million contract over four years with the Phillies in March 2022, is looking for a long-term deal, potentially his last MLB contract. According to reports, the Phillies front office is willing to offer a long-term contract, especially with the designated hitter on pace for a career year.

