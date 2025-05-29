3 biggest takeaways from Dodgers vs Guardians series ft. Shohei Ohtani's pitching void

The Cleveland Guardians and the LA Dodgers closed their three-game series earlier this week, with the visitors winning the first two games before the Guardians avoided a clean sweep.
With two wins and a loss for the Dodgers, they are now 34-22, leading the NL West division, while the Guardians slid to 30-25, good enough for second place in AL Central.
The series had some key takeaways, and here are three key points to take note of:
#1 Shohei Ohtani’s offensive surge for the Dodgers continues
Shohei Ohtani was busy in the series against the Guardians. In the opener, he homered on the first pitch, helping the Dodgers to a 7-2 victory by scoring thrice. He went deep again for the second straight game, hitting his MLB-leading 20th home run and contributing to a 9-5 win by scoring twice.
Ohtani went hitless in three plate appearances in the Dodgers' 7-4 loss in the series finale, though.
#2 Shohei Ohtani's pitching void
While Shohei Ohtani is yet to return to the mound in an MLB game, he has made significant progress off the field in terms of his return, which appears close.
While the Dodgers are plagued by injuries to their premium aces like Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell, Ohtani throwing a light bullpen session on Sunday comes as a massive boost.
Moreover, he threw against live hitters, and his fastball sat between 94-97 mph. Ohtani threw 22 pitches, recording two strikeouts and walking one batter along with a hit.
“I’m going to do live BPs once a week moving forward,” Ohtani said. “On the road, I’m sure it’s going to be a little bit difficult to get quality hitters to stand in at times, but at home I should be able to get good minor-league hitters to stand in.”
#3 Guardians' offense came together in series finale
While the Guardians' offense blew hot and cold in the first two games, they scored seven runs in the series finale, which was enough to overcome the Dodgers.
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw only gave up one run in five innings, and the Guardians had nothing but a run entering the seventh inning, trailing 4-0. They then scored their first run in the inning, followed by an offensive burst.
Angel Martinez's three-run home run in the eighth inning capped off a five-run rally. The Guardians added one more run to eventually win 7-4.