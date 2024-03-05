3 Dodgers players who have impressed in spring training so far

The 2024 Cactus League Dodgers are making waves with three players standing out for their remarkable performances in spring training. As the team gears up to what promises to be one of the most exciting seasons of any team in Major League Baseball history, let’s take a look at three players who are making headlines through their contributions or improvements from last season:

1 - Shohei Ohtani:

Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers’ newest sensation, is already showing his resourcefulness. Despite not pitching this season due to a recent elbow surgery, Ohtani has proven to be a beneficial addition to the Dodgers’ lineup. The japanese two-way superstar has had an amazing 5-for-7 record, showcasing his well-rounded game. His offensive efforts, such as a stand-up triple and an RBI single, highlight his versatility.

2 - Freddie Freeman:

Freddie Freeman is making his impact known by hitting with Ohtani at the top of the order. With two RBIs in a recent game against the Colorado Rockies, Freeman’s ability to contribute by producing runs is strengthening the team’s lineup. As he enters his third season with the organization, Freeman is proving to be a consistent scoring threat.

3 - Mookie Betts:

The Dodgers star outfielder has been a force to be reckoned with in spring training. Mookie Betts is demonstrating his offensive skills early in the preseason, going 7-for-17. The upcoming regular season will be held to a high standard by his steadiness at the plate and ability to make an offensive impact.

Bonus Track - Gavin Lux:

Lux has had trouble with defense at shortstop. However, the former top prospect has expressed certainty about his improvement. Lux is trying to get back into the swing of things before the regular season after a tore ACL. Despite early missteps in Cactus League action, Lux has remained positive about his defensive play and has even commented on his commitment to simplifying his method and learning from experienced players. Gavin Lux’s resilience should be something to keep on the radar for Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as the 26-year-old future star promises to bounce back in 2024.

The Dodgers are gearing up for a season unlike anything ever seen before. The team’s recent spring training performance gives us a taste of what the future holds for what many fans and analysts are calling "one of the best teams ever assembled." Dodgers fans have a lot to look forward to, with a lineup and rotation that promise to make them the team to beat this season.

