3 Dodgers players who've impressed so far in Opening Week ft. Mookie Betts

Early on, the Los Angeles Dodgers do indeed look like a World Series contender. They look the part of a team that spent plenty of money to ensure they can win it all, as they've jumped out to a 5-2 start and are generally experiencing good starts from everyone. However, not all players have been as hot as they might have hoped, which makes the standout performances all the more inspiring. So far, here's who has shone brightest through the first week of the season.

Red-hot Dodgers players from Opening Week

3) Will Smith

Will Smith is raking to start the year

Fresh off a major extension, Will Smith has been unreal. He's slashing .500/.536/1.119 with 12 hits, three walks and six RBI in just seven games. Catcher isn't usually an offensive position, and the team has several players that one might expect to lead offensively before Smith, but he's off to a fantastic start. That $14 million AAV looks like a steal for a player doing this well, even if it's only a small sample size. If he can keep this up, the supremely dangerous Dodgers suddenly have a new layer of firepower.

2) Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow has pitched very well

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their ace, as Tyler Glasnow has been lights out in two starts. He's the only Dodger to have made two starts thanks to their Seoul trip, but he's done well in both. Sporting a 2.45 ERA with eight strikeouts in 11 innings, Glasnow has cemented the top of their rotation. As Yoshinobu Yamamoto continues to work out his acclimation, Glasnow is reliable and is off to a great start to his first season in LA, making the trade and extension a brilliant idea.

1) Mookie Betts

Many expected the Dodgers to house the NL MVP, but they likely expected it to be Shohei Ohtani. However, if the season ended today, Mookie Betts might be the NL MVP. He's been red-hot to start the season, slashing .520/.636/1.836. He's tied for the team lead with four home runs, and he's only played seven games! 13 hits, eight walks, and 10 RBI will make for an excellent start to the season, one even the most optimistic fans likely couldn't have predicted. Betts won't keep this pace up, but another MVP is far from outlandish.

