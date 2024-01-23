3 free agents Red Sox could pivot to following James Paxton's failed pursuit

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly lost out on re-signing veteran southpaw James Paxton, who agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract, including incentives, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale.

This shrinks the Red Sox pitching rotation to Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford. However, there are still some free agents available on the market that the Red Sox can pivot to salvage from this offseason.

3 free agent pitchers for the Red Sox

The likes of Jordan Montgomery and reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell should be out of reach for the Red Sox, who probably do not look like they will contend for a deep run in 2024.

Moreover, the club is also looking to lower their payroll than the $225 million mark they set in 2023.

1) Mike Clevinger

According to a report from WEEI, Mike Clevinger prefers to pitch for the Red Sox on a short-term deal. This should be a good addition for the club, which is looking to add reliable arms without splurging too much.

Last season, with the Chicago White Sox, Clevinger pitched for a 9-9 record, posting an ERA of 3.77 and 110 strikeouts in 24 appearances.

2) Hyun Jin Ryu

Former All-Star with the Dodgers, Hyun Jin Ryu, is a stellar left-arm pitcher with experience on his side. According to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the Red Sox can look forward to making this acquisition happen.

Ryu missed most of the last two seasons, but he made 11 starts for Toronto last season and posted a 3.46 ERA down the line. During his 10-year major league career, he had a 3.27 ERA and a 78-48 record.

3) Michael Lorenzen

MLB Insider Mark Feinsand previously reported that the Red Sox should onboard a slew of top free agent pitchers from the market, including Lorenzen.

"Boston is still in need of rotation help, and while Montgomery and (Shōta Imanaga) are on their radar, the Red Sox could also look to others including Stroman, Giolito, and Michael Lorenzen," Feinsand said.

However, since then, they have only signed Giolito.

Lorenzen began the 2023 season with the Detroit Tigers, where he received his first career All-Star selection before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. He finished the season with a 4.18 ERA in 29 total appearances but had a 3.58 ERA in Detroit before being traded.

