3 hitters who will benefit the most from the MLB's new defensive shift rules in 2023

The MLB is constantly experimenting with rule changes, and while some have had little effect, banning the defensive shift may pay huge dividends league-wide. The reason for the banning of the shift is to hasten the game's pace and increase action.

Josh Brown @RhubarbBrown @MLB When it was announced that MLB has decided to ban the shift because all my friend who don’t watch baseball will watch one. They’re always telling me how they’d watch baseball if it weren’t for the defensive shifts. @MLB When it was announced that MLB has decided to ban the shift because all my friend who don’t watch baseball will watch one. They’re always telling me how they’d watch baseball if it weren’t for the defensive shifts.

While the decision has been divisive among fans, the lack of a defensive shift could drastically change the batting averages of players across the league. Players most likely to benefit from the rule change include Corey Seager, Kyle Schwarber and Rowdy Tellez.

1. No player will benefit from the defensive shift ban more than Corey Seager

When it comes to the removal of the shift, Corey Seager should be the batter who will benefit the most from the rule change. In 2022, Seager hit 182 ground balls into the shift, recording only 25 hits. No player across the league has been as affected by the shift as Seager, who produced a 0.137 batting average when ground into it.

TXRangersUpdates @TXRUpdates Corey Seager and Joey Gallo next season with the shift banned Corey Seager and Joey Gallo next season with the shift banned https://t.co/yv6hPTmbkH

According to rotoballer.com, Corey Seager may find himself with an incredible batting average jump with the removal of the defensive shift. The site predicts that in 593 at-bats without the shift, Seager would produce 19 more hits, pushing his batting average from .245 to .277.

2. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

One of the most powerful batters in the league, Kyle Schwarber has one major weakness: a low batting average. Last season, the slugger hit 46 home runs and 94 RBIs, however, he only managed a paltry .218 batting average. The veteran managed to record only 18 hits on 115 ground balls hit into the defensive shift.

As will be the case with every player on this list, Schwarber should see a batting average bump of around 15-20 points. If Schwarber is able to continue producing elite home run power, a batting average bump of around .235/.240 would make him a valuable hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies.

3. Rowdy Tellez, Milwaukee Brewers

Tellez enjoyed a breakout season last year for the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2022, the 27-year-old first baseman set new career highs in home runs (35) and RBIs (89) through 153 games with the Brew Crew. However, much like Kyle Schwarber, Tellez produced a dismal .219 batting average.

After hitting 129 ground balls into the shift, Rowdy managed only 16 base hits, totaling a .124 batting average. Tellez may find himself reaching base more often in 2023 for the Brewers.

