Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber could lose his cool at times. The 29-year-old veteran has bounced around the league over his eight-year stretch and has seen it all.
Over that period, he was selected to two All-Star games, won, and lost, a World Series, and led the National League in home runs. He has earned the right to blow off some steam once in a while.
Rob Friedman is a pitching analyst who covers the MLB. His Twitter account recently posted a video for the "Best Reaction to Angel Hernandez's Strike Zone," and fans can agree it's no contest.
Kyle Schwarber snapping at Hernandez for what can only be referred to as a ridiculous call is one of the greatest MLB moments of 2022.
The incident took place against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 24th in a close game. All-Star Josh Hader found himself in a duel for the ages against Schwarber. They were in the bottom of the ninth and the Brewers led 1-0 when the drama started.
MLB fans, including fans of the opposing team, were in total support of Schwarber's actions. If anything, the Phillies outfielder was too kind to Hernandez after a series of bad calls.
Angel Hernandez is an MLB umpire who has gained a reputation for being loose and liberal with the strikezone. He is regularly criticized online for decisions that sometimes seem unfathomable.
Schwarber was ready to take first base when the pitch was outside. After being called out, he throws his bat to the ground and really lets loose on Hernandez.
Kyle Schwarber was ejected from a game in April after a historic reaction to the umpires call
Schwarber seems to have a valid case. Hernandez had been making awful decisions all night. Schwarber can be heard abusing and making sure he got his money's worth.
Many fans cannot believe that Angel Hernandez is still an umpire in this league. He continues to officiate poorly and has had a series of awful calls in his career. Some fans are fed up with an umpire that may not be up to the job.
The Phillies went on to lose the game 1-0 but that night Kyle Schwarber became a hero. Whether you are a Philadelphia fan or not, his reaction was admirable. In a game where players rarely question the umpires, it was nice to see Schwarber stand up for the players for once.