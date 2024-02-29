3 major talking points after Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday Spring Training showdown

Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates played Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. It was a battle of former top picks in the draft, as Holliday was taken first overall in 2022, and Skenes was the top draft pick last year.

However, the two were not the only former top picks on the field. Joining them were Henry Davis, the top pick in 2021's draft, and Adley Rutschman, the top pick in 2019.

There was a lot of talent out on the field Thursday, but the talking points come from Skenes and Holliday matching up. It was the first head-to-head matchup between the two highly-anticipated prospects.

3 major talking points after Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday faced off

#3 - Paul Skenes got the better of Jackson Holliday

Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday faced off immediately as Holliday was penciled in as the Orioles' leadoff hitter. It was a quick at-bat as Holliday only saw two pitches. He grounded out to second base after seeing a ball on the first pitch.

This was the only time the two faced each other on Thursday. Skenes only went one inning in his debut.

#2 - Skenes was throwing smoke

Skenes was impressive during his spring debut. He maxed out at 102 mph on Thursday and repeatedly touched 101 mph. This is somebody expected to be the Pittsburgh Pirates' future ace, and he certainly has the skill set to do so.

#1 - Holliday was one of the few players with multiple hits on Thursday

While Skenes got the better of Holliday in the first inning, Holliday saw success later. Holliday finished the day going 2-4 with a triple and an RBI. He was one of three Baltimore sluggers who had multiple hits.

This may not be the only time these two prospects face each other this spring. MLB is holding its inaugural Spring Breakout event for March 14-17, and these two teams face off on opening night.

