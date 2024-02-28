3 major talking points after Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers debut

On Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani made his Spring Training debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox. It was the first time fans got to see the reining AL MVP in action after signing his monster $700 million deal in the offseason.

Alongside Ohtani was much of the expected starting lineup. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernandez and Jason Heyward also started the game on Friday.

However, Ohtani was the main attraction, and he did not disappoint. He had a great game, and it seems he has recovered from the medical procedure he had done on his UCL in the winter.

3 major talking points following Shohei Ohtani's debut with the Dodgers

#3 - Hitting second

Fans got a taste of what the Dodgers starting lineup could look like throughout the regular season. Manager Dave Roberts had Mookie Betts leading off, Shohei Ohtani hitting second and Freddie Freeman rounding out the top three.

After that, Roberts penciled in Will Smith as the cleanup hitter, Max Muncy batted sixth, and Teoscar Hernandez hit seventh. Rounding out the last three hitters were Jason Heyward, Miguel Rojas and Jose Ramos.

#2 - Patience

While Ohtani blasted a home run in the fifth inning, it came from him being patient at the plate. He worked the count full against Chicago White Sox pitcher Dominic Leone before taking him deep to left center.

Ohtani is coming off a season where he saw 91 walks. This was the second-highest of his career. You cannot expect to hit 40+ home runs without being patient.

#1 - Home run

You cannot talk about Shohei Ohtani's Spring Training debut without talking about the two-run shot he hit in the fifth inning. It was a no-coubter, and Ohtani could not contain his smile while running the bases.

On a full count, Ohtani got every single piece of that ball. That is something Dodgers fans cannot wait to get used to seeing. As he circled the bases, the fans gave him a standing ovation, and Freeman greeted him at the plate.

This will be a hard team to keep off the board if this is how Ohtani is showing up in Spring Training. Between him and the rest of the sluggers on the roster, opposing pitchers will have a tough time sleeping the night before a start against the Blue Crew.

