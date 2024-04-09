3 managers who are already on the hotseat in the starting weeks of MLB regular season 2024

Early on, several MLB teams are off to blisteringly hot starts, while others have struggled.

Those teams are not in a good way and may have to eventually make a change to turn things around. Even though it's still April, some managers may already be on the hot seat.

Not every team who is struggling has a manager on the hot seat, though. For example, the Houston Astros are poor right now, but Joe Espada is probably not going to be fired in or after his first season. The same is also true for Bob Melvin of the San Francisco Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB managers who might be on the hot seat already

3) John Schneider

John Schneider may already be on the hot seat this season

The Toronto Blue Jays aren't doing very well. They're only slightly below .500, but that's a death sentence in the American League East.

They haven't looked very good. Coming off a playoff appearance last year, many pegged them to compete for the title, but they just don't look like they're capable of doing so.

They have loads of talent at a lot of positions, so the onus falls on manager John Schneider, who might be on the hot seat early on.

2) Scott Servais

The Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs by a thin margin last year despite being one of the league's better teams. This year, they're not doing well, going 4-7 and don't look like a real threat in their division.

There's plenty of time to turn it around, but they went backwards in 2023 after making the postseason the year before, and they seem to have gone backwards once more in 2024. the trend can't continue, or Scott Servais will be in need of a new job very soon.

1) Skip Schumaker

Skip Schumaker is potentially on the hot seat

Skip Schumaker seems like the most likely candidate to be fired early this season. The Miami Marlins are an absolute disaster. It's difficult to hold him responsible for a 1-10 record, given the rash of injuries in the pitching staff, but the bill comes due.

This is a team that went to the playoffs in 2023 and are on track to be the worst team in the league. Someone has to pay for that, and it probably will be Schumaker unless he can miraculously turn things around. In the talented NL East, that might be easier said than done, though.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.