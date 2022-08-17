3 MLB managers who could be relieved from their duties following Chris Woodward's departure from the Texas Rangers

The MLB season is set to conclude in six weeks and while some teams will celebrate making the playoffs, other teams will go home for the offseason. As a result, some teams may part ways with their current managers to improve their organizations going forward.

Just recently, the Texas Rangers parted ways with manager Chris Woodward after four seasons. Woodward compiled a record of 212-287 while with Texas.

More MLB managers could be relieved from their duties following Chris Woodward's departure

Here's a look at three other MLB managers who could be relieved from their duties following Chris Woodward's departure with the Texas Rangers:

#3. Tony LaRussa, Chicago White Sox

Tony LaRussa walks back to the dugout during a MLB Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians game.

Chicago White Sox manager and Hall-of-Famer Tony LaRussa is one of a handful of managers across the MLB to potentially be dismissed after 2022. The 77-year-old is managing a White Sox (60-56) team with high expectations, but has largely underperformed in 2022.

Injuries have played a role, but it appears that more than sole injuries have played a factor. The team seems to be lacking the 'fire' and commoradory that is needed to excel as a team. A possible change at the helm may be made if the season is not saved in the last six weeks.

“It’s better to be discussed within the family. If there’s a problem, we’ll straighten it out," La Russa said.



bit.ly/3SBPOgC Manager Tony La Russa said pitcher Johnny Cueto shouldn't have gone public with his comments about the White Sox lacking "fire."“It’s better to be discussed within the family. If there’s a problem, we’ll straighten it out," La Russa said. Manager Tony La Russa said pitcher Johnny Cueto shouldn't have gone public with his comments about the White Sox lacking "fire."“It’s better to be discussed within the family. If there’s a problem, we’ll straighten it out," La Russa said. bit.ly/3SBPOgC

The White Sox are 2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central and face off against the Houston Astros later tonight.

#2. Mike Matheny, Kansas City Royals

Royals manager Mike Matheny (left) celebrates a win with catcher Salvador Perez.

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny is another manager who could potentially be ousted after 2022. Matheny has spent the past three seasons with the Royals and has compiled a record of 148-191 (.437).

The Royals do not seem to be making any progress in 2022. A change of leadership may be necessary for the team to move in the right direction.

#1. Don Mattingly, Miami Marlins

Don Mattingly argues with an MLB umpire during a Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Perhaps the most likely manager to be relieved of his duties is Miami Marlins manager,Don Mattingly. Mattingly has spent the past seven seasons as the team's manager and the team's performance has largely been average.

The Marlins are 425-559 and have made the playoffs once in his tenure as manager. Don't be surprised if the Marlins look for a new face to lead their team in 2023.

