3 MLB playoff surprises that could happen in 2022

Throughout the course of the season, MLB storylines once hazed with uncertainty are coming clearly into focus. As we approach the final month of the 2022 season, there are both encouraging and concerning trends among playoff and World Series hopefuls. Some developing storylines could turn the MLB playoffs upside down. Recent trends could result in the following playoff surprises.

The San Diego Padres miss the MLB playoffs

Manager Bob Melvin argues a call

If such a headline were to be posted on August 3 after one of the biggest trades in MLB history, it would've been a laughable. Yet, here we stand with the San Diego Padres posting a dismal 4-10 record since Bell and Soto were infused into the Friars' lineup. Debtors who jumped the gun on the Padres' rising stock post-deadline are grimacing at their investments.

It's hard to believe the Friars' MLB odds were ever this high even a couple weeks ago.

San Diego's stumble, fall, and tumble down the hill has since shrunk San Diego's hold on the final Wild Card to a mere 2 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.

A New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers division series exit

Marwin Gonzalez reacts to striking out.

In recent years, the team with the best record in each league isn't heavily favored as one would think in the shortened division series. The best teams in each league have a combined underwhelming 7-5 record since 2016. Bearing this in mind, let's talk about the Natinal League West favorites.

For the dangerous Los Angeles Dodgers, this is more of a warning than a likelihood, as they've shown no signs of slowing down. It's important to give credit where credit is due.

However, as history has repetitively demonstrated, all it takes is hitting a rough path at the wrong point of the calendar. The season would be an utter disaster if this year's Dodgers mimicked the monumental upset of 2019. Dodger fans may want to shield their eyes from reliving this dark region of their recent history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the few obvious preseason predictions of 2022 to come to fruition. However, the unforgiving MLB playoffs love to continually remind us to expect the unexpected. Perhaps one of those surprises could mean a first-round ousting of the best record in the National League.

Now on to the Bronx Bombers. Unlike their National League counterparts, the New York Yankees are showing disturbing trends in their slumping bats and untimely pitching. Forget the term downward trend when referring to the Yankees. Losing 10 of 13 since August 3 has this team in an all-out downward spiral.

The warning to the Dodgers was to avoid an early playoff exit by not falling into a slump at this most untimely time of the year. The New York Yankees are performing that very warning. If they don't turn the corner soon, they could turn their once record-setting pace into a very swift playoff defeat.

A Seattle Mariners deep playoff run

Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels 11-7.

The Seattle Mariners are a motor that has taken time to get rolling. The Mariner's youth seems to be blossoming and maturing before our very eyes as the season wears on. I cited early in the season that Seattle's inexperienced youth is the likely culprit for their inconsistencies. As winners of 10 of their last 15 games, those inconsistencies are beginning to subside.

Anchored by rotation sensations Logan Gilbert and George Kirby and complemented by the shutdown rookie arm of Andres Munoz, the Mariners are on the rise. Add rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez to the mix, and you have a young makeup that could sneak under the radar of these MLB playoffs.

