3 MLB prospects who are knocking on the door of a big league call-up ft. Travis Bazzana

There have been several top MLB prospects who have already made their major league debut in 2025, but more are on the way. With the season nearing the halfway mark, teams are going to be looking at their top prospects for various reasons.

The Boston Red Sox have seen several young stars come up and contribute in the lineup, and that trend is happening throughout baseball. At least three MLB prospects are knocking on the door of MLB, and you should see them soon.

3 MLB Prospects ready to make a debut

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Travis Bazzana

Travis Bazzana, from Australia, has emerged as one of the top MLB prospects. Bazzana is in the Cleveland Guardians organization after being picked first in the 2024 MLB draft.

Trending

Cleveland is a team that is constantly vying for a playoff spot, and they will do all it takes to make a run in the second half. Bazzana is an excellent infield prospect who should be able to provide the club a significant boost later in the season.

2. Bubba Chandler

Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Pirates already have a young superstar in Paul Skenes, but his running mate could be joining him soon in the big leagues. Bubba Chandler is one of the top MLB prospects, and the expectation is that he will be joining the team at some point in 2025.

Chandler is from Georgia, and he was the No. 72 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The Pirates have been careful with Chandler as he has moved throughout the minor league system, and he is getting really close to earning a major promotion.

3. Andrew Painter

Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies are once again one of the best teams in the National League, and they could get even better at some point in the second half of the season. Andrew Painter is one of the top MLB prospects, and he is going to be joining the pitching staff at some point.

The Phillies picked Painter as the No. 13 pick in the 2021 MLB draft, and he is ready to go. Painter has been a dominant pitcher in the minors and will be ready to go soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More