3 must-stash prospects in fantasy baseball ft. Paul Skenes

The fantasy baseball season is well underway. There have been many storylines that have made fantasy managers either regret or celebrate some of their draft selections. From massive, season-ending injuries to lare-round breakouts, it has been an exciting year so far.

Nevertheless, the severe injuries referenced above have forced fantasy baseball managers to dip into their free-agent pools to find adequate replacements. Some of these replacements could have been streamers, players riding a hot streak, or young players eyeing their call-up to the MLB.

This season, fans have been able to catch a glimpse of some of the league's top prospects, with various results. Promising young players like Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, and Andy Pages have all made their MLB debuts, with some performing better than others.

However, a whole other crop of players is awaiting their call, something that fantasy managers can potentially profit from.

Three must-stash prospects in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Paul Skenes

The former LSU product has emerged as one of the most exciting pitching prospects since Stephen Strasburg. The first-overall selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft has more than lived up to the hype during his minor league run.

"Paul Skenes lowered his ERA to 0.39 last night." - @MLB

This season, Skenes owns an unfathomable .039 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 23.0 innings of work. Essentially it translates to fantasy baseball gold. If he happens to still be available in your league, add him now, and enjoy the results when he finally reaches the majors.

#2 - Junior Caminero

Another top prospect awaiting his call to the MLB this season is Junior Caminero. The ultra-talented infielder for the Tampa Bay Rays had a brief glimpse in the majors last season, appearing in seven games, and hitting his first carer home run in that span.

So far this season, Junior Caminero has been tearing the cover off the baseball in Triple-A. The 20-year-old has posted a .333 batting average with 6 home runs, 16 RBIs, and a stolen base. Given the struggles of the Rays offense, they simply cannot afford to keep Caminero out of the lineup.

"Junior Caminero with 2 HR today and three BBE over 103 mph total in the double-header. CALL. HIM. UP. #FreeJunior #RaysUp" - @EricCross04

#3 - Kyle Manzardo

Kyle Manzardo is another top prospect worth stashing in fantasy baseball leagues. The hard-hitting first baseman has been making his case for a promotion to the Cleveland Guardians.

The former second-round pick has posted a .320 batting average with 8 home runs and 19 RBIs this season in Triple-A. His promotion seems imminent at this point.

