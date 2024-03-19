3 pitchers Astros could pivot to after Blake Snell joins Giants

On Monday, Houston Astros target Blake Snell signed a deal to join the San Francisco Giants. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $62 million deal with an opt-out after the first season.

Houston is struggling for arms to start the season, with four pitchers that will not be ready for Opening Day. Luckily, there are still a few arms out there that the team can pivot toward.

3 pitchers Astros could target after Blake Snell's signing

#3 Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger's market has been quiet this offseason. He spent the 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox, making 24 starts. During that stretch, he compiled a 9-9 record with a 3.77 ERA.

Clevinger is somebody who would not cost the team much. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the hard-throwing righty is looking for a one-year deal.

#2 Micahel Lorenzen

Micahel Lorenzen is still an arm looking for a home for the 2024 season. He is coming off a year with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, where he saw success.

In 2023, Lorenzen threw a no-hitter with his mother, wife, and daughter in attendance. He would also be another arm that would not cost the Astros big-time money.

#1 Jordan Montgomery

With Blake Snell headed to San Francisco, Jordan Montgomery is the best arm on the open market. If Houston wanted to go for the best available, this is their guy.

Montgomery came to life in the postseason, and Houston has first-hand experience of that. He is the only pitcher to strike out Yordan Alvarez three times in a postseason game.

However, many other teams are trying to land the hard-throwing lefty, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. If the Astros want to land Montgomery, they must offer him a contract he cannot refuse.

