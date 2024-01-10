3 pitchers who can find new teams after Shota Imanaga's reported Cubs move

Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga has reportedly agreed terms on a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs for $30 million guaranteed and a potential payout of $80 million in incentives. After a very slow start to the offseason, the Cubs are in business and predictions that the franchise are going to be in for a busy few weeks look accurate.

With another exciting pitcher taken in free agency, options are starting to look a little limited, but there are some names yet to find a new home. With that in mind, here are three pitchers who could find a new team in 2024.

3 pitchers who can find new teams after Cubs reportedly agree terms with Shota Imanaga

#1, Blake Snell to Yankees

Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres reacts as he walks to the dugout after throwing seven hitless innings against the Colorado Rockies

The New York Yankees have been linked to Jordan Montgomery for much of the offseason, but with Montgomery reportedly favoring the Texas Rangers, other options must be explored.

The Yankees missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Times, they are interested in NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. The former San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays ace was said to favor a West Coast move in free agency, but this won't discourage the Yankees.

This would be a great move for NY, as they would fill a position of need, with Snell and Gerrit Cole forming a formidable combination.

#2, Marcus Stroman to Yankees or Giants

Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves

Given the Yankees need pitching help, they are being linked to multiple players and could sign more than one. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently reported that former Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has had "productive discussions" with the Yankees.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the free agent reached out to NY, telling them that he was "seriously interested" in joining them. While this makes them the favorites, the Yankees did not offer a contract at the time.

This could leave a window open for another team to make a move, with The Athletic's Grant Brisbee putting the San Francisco Giants' name in the hat. The Giants have missed out on many players this winter and after trading for Robbie Ray, they are looking for a little extra on top.

Brisbee thinks Stroman would be a good fit and it will be interesting to see if this materializes into more than just talk.

#3, Josh Hader to Rangers, Yankees or Dodgers

Josh Hader #71 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the San Francisco Giants

Josh Hader has been linked to the Yankees, which is a trend among pitchers this winter, but they are not alone in their interest. While many expected the starters to go first, the Yankees and Rangers are reportedly prioritizing their rotation. This is where Hader comes in, as the best rotation option available in free agency.

NY and Texas appear to have competition for Hader, with the Los Angeles Dodgers being thrown into the mix as well. While the Dodgers have signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández this winter, reports suggest that they are not finished yet.

With LA all in for a World Series push, financial constraints appear to be of secondary concern.

