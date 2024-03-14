3 pitchers Yankees could pivot to after Dylan Cease's Padres trade

The New York Yankees still have a lot of work to do as the start of the regular season inches closer. Recently, the San Diego Padres traded for Dylan Cease, who was long rumored to be going the Yankees' way earlier this season.

In exchange, the Chicago White Sox received RHP Drew Thorpe (MLB Pipeline's No. 85 prospect; SD No. 5), OF Samuel Zavala (SD No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (SD No. 8) and RHP Steven Wilson.

However, there are still promising pitchers available on the market who would enhance the Yankees rotation.

Three pitchers Yankees could still onboard after Dylan Cease sweepstakes

1) Blake Snell

The one name that comes to everyone's mind is why reigning NL Cy Young winner hasn't been signed yet. Snell is still a free agent, and if rumors are to be believed, the Yankees have an eye on him.

A 1-2 Cy Young tandem of Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole could strike fear in the AL East. Moreover, given that Cole might not be available to start the season owing to discomfort in his arm and his availability for the first month of the season still up in the air, the likes of Snell could have coveed base.

2) Jordan Montgomery

He should be a cheaper option than going for Blake Snell. Montgomery is coming off a championship run with the Texas Rangers last season and could be a workhorse starter for the team that onboards him for the 2024 season.

Moreover, Montgomery has experience playing for the Yankees, so a return to the clubhouse is not a far-fetched idea.

3) Michael Lorenzen

Signing either of Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery would cost a lot of money to the club. In that case, the Yankees could pivot to Michael Lorenzen.

Playing for the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies, Lorenzen earned his first All-Star selection and ended the season with an ERA of 4.18 and 111 strikeouts across 153.0 innings in 29 appearances in 2023.

Moreover, according to Ken Rosenthal, the pitcher is seeking a two-year contract, which should also be favorable to the Yankees. It remains to be seen if Brian Cashman adds more depth to the starting lineup after recent concerns with Gerrit Cole's throwing arm.

