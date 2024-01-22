3 players the Dodgers could still sign despite blockbuster offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a blockbuster offseason, landing some of the biggest superstars in the sporting world. The Dodgers shelled out over $1 billion to sign Japanese aces Shohei Ohtani ($700 million/10 years) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million/12 years). Apart from that, they signed others like outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Other teams have already started to feel the intensity of the Dodgers building an unstoppable team. LA may not stop with the signings, and here are three players who the Dodgers could still sign to further bolster their roster for the 2024 MLB season.

3 players that Dodgers can still sign this offseason

#1, Tim Anderson, shortstop

The Dodgers will probably have a healthy Gavin Lux back to start the 2024 season in the infield, but LA can still sign a reliable backup, someone who has experience. Tim Anderson is still a free agent, with no suitors in sight. This is a player who has been reliable for the Chicago White Sox for the past eight seasons.

Tim Anderson playing for the Chicago White Sox

Anderson was ranked among the top 10 shortstops in the majors into the 2023 season. He had slashed an outstanding .318/.347/.474 in 374 games over the previous four seasons, earning two All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger award and a seventh-place finish in the AL MVP voting. He would be a bargain signing for the Dodgers.

#2, Jordan Montgomery, pitcher

Jordan Montgomery is still a free agent looking for a new ballclub for next season. The Texas Rangers are touted as the frontrunners to re-sign their ace this offseason, but they haven't done that yet.

Jordan Montgomery pitching for the Texas Rangers

Montgomery is fresh off a Fall Classic win, and with the experience that this big 31-year-old southpaw will bring, he will be a valuable addition to LA's starting rotation.

#3, Christian Arroyo, second baseman

In August, the Red Sox designated him for assignment after slashing .241/.268/.369 in 66 games. He was sidelined for a large portion of September due to tendinitis in his right ankle.

Christian Arroyo hits a bomb for the Red Sox against the Braves.

This offseason, Christian Arroyo will have the opportunity to sign with a new team. Even if his 2023 campaign was a bust, he is still only 28 years old and had a strong 2022 campaign before. He can play all four infield positions in addition to the outfield corners, which adds to his defensive versatility. As a result, he should generate some interest in free agency.

