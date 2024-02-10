3 players the Yankees could sign before Spring Training ft. Gio Urshela

The New York Yankees are preparing for a 2024 campaign where they aim to prove a point to the MLB world. After missing the postseason in the 2023 campaign, the Yankees have made some big moves, such as landing Juan Soto, and aim not just to banish last year's ghosts but challenge for the World Series.

While these are lofty ambitions, given the strength of the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers' winter additions, NY will be confident they can do it. While the Yankees do have one of the strongest teams in the league, there is always room for improvement. As such, the franchise is being linked to a few names as Spring Training games approach.

3 players the Yankees could sign before Spring Training

#1, Gio Urshela

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Gio Urshela is being looked at by the Yankees, the Miami Marlins, LA Angels and the New York Mets.

The free-agent third baseman could certainly add some veteran experience to the team and had a good season with the Angels in 2023. As to where he will go remains unclear, however, many think he is leaning toward returning to the Angels or signing for the Mets.

#2, Blake Snell

Blake Snell has been linked to NY all offseason and the franchise made him an offer not long ago. However, since then, it has gone a little quiet and other teams are lurking.

While Snell spent an evening with NY pitcher Gerrit Cole last month, it doesn't appear that has influenced a decision. Snell is being strongly linked to the Angels and there are rumors that the Yankees may have withdrawn their offer. That doesn't mean it won't happen, however, as things move fast in free agency.

#3, Noah Syndergaard

NY are rumored to have made contact with free agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard at the end of January, but they are certainly not alone in that. According to Jon Heyman, up to 15 teams have gone to watch one of his pen sessions.

This was certainly not what fans wanted to hear, as Syndergaard had a very poor 2023 across two teams, the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With so many teams having a look at him, there must be reason to believe Syndergaard has more left in the tank, but whether he is worth the risk is a separate matter.

