3 potential trade chips Yankees have to sacrifice to lock in Pirates’ Oneil Cruz

After starting the 2025 MLB season strong, the New York Yankees have been struggling lately. Based on their recent performances, the team needs to make changes, and it is committed to doing so.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, New York expressed interest in acquiring Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz. However, pulling off this deal won't be easy, and it might have to sacrifice its trade chips.
Let's look at three potential trade chips the Yankees might have part ways with to land Cruz.
#3. Spencer Jones
Spencer Jones is one of the New York Yankees' best prospects. At 24 years old, he has plenty to offer, and the team and its fans know it. However, if they want to land Oneil Cruz, New York may need to include Jones in the potential deal.
Losing Jones might hurt New York, as he has performed well in the 2025 Minor League Baseball season. He has had 255 at-bats with an average of .314. Jones also has 69 runs, 29 home runs and 57 RBIs.
#2. Oswald Peraza
While Oswald Peraza has failed to impress this season, he is still young and has a lot of potential to grow as a player. In his career in the minors, he has had 2,105 at-bats with an average of .268. This indicates that he is a player of great quality.
If the Yankees deal for Cruz, it won't be surprising to see them lose someone like Peraza. While Cruz hasn't been at his best this season, the Pirates would receive a young prospect they can mold into an asset.
#1. Anthony Volpe
Anthony Volpe has been disappointing for the New York Yankees in 2025. He has had 360 at-bats with an average of .214.
Despite his poor performances, Volpe has been given plenty of chances, but he's failed to capitalize. If the Yankees bring Oneil Cruz on board, there is a high possibility tht they'll let Volpe go.