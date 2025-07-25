3 potential trade chips Yankees have to sacrifice to lock in Pirates’ Oneil Cruz

After starting the 2025 MLB season strong, the New York Yankees have been struggling lately. Based on their recent performances, the team needs to make changes, and it is committed to doing so.

Ad

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, New York expressed interest in acquiring Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz. However, pulling off this deal won't be easy, and it might have to sacrifice its trade chips.

Let's look at three potential trade chips the Yankees might have part ways with to land Cruz.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3. Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones is one of the New York Yankees' best prospects. At 24 years old, he has plenty to offer, and the team and its fans know it. However, if they want to land Oneil Cruz, New York may need to include Jones in the potential deal.

Ad

Trending

Losing Jones might hurt New York, as he has performed well in the 2025 Minor League Baseball season. He has had 255 at-bats with an average of .314. Jones also has 69 runs, 29 home runs and 57 RBIs.

#2. Oswald Peraza

While Oswald Peraza has failed to impress this season, he is still young and has a lot of potential to grow as a player. In his career in the minors, he has had 2,105 at-bats with an average of .268. This indicates that he is a player of great quality.

Ad

If the Yankees deal for Cruz, it won't be surprising to see them lose someone like Peraza. While Cruz hasn't been at his best this season, the Pirates would receive a young prospect they can mold into an asset.

#1. Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe has been disappointing for the New York Yankees in 2025. He has had 360 at-bats with an average of .214.

Despite his poor performances, Volpe has been given plenty of chances, but he's failed to capitalize. If the Yankees bring Oneil Cruz on board, there is a high possibility tht they'll let Volpe go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More