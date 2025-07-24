Top 10 underwhelming players in 2025 MLB season so far

The 2025 MLB season is past the midway point, and with each passing day, things continue to heat up. While some players like Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh have been phenomenal, some are yet to find their footing.

In this article, we will look at 10 such players who have been underwhelming in the ongoing MLB season.

#10 Mark Vientos

Last postseason, Mark Vientos was a key player for the New York Mets. However, it would be safe to say that Vientos hasn't been able to repeat his heroics in the ongoing season.

The 25-year-old has batted .224 with .631 OPS along with 22 runs, six home runs and 25 RBIs.

#9 Luis Severino

Athletics pitcher Luis Severino is yet another name who has struggled this season. Severino's performances aren't exactly what the Athletics would have hoped when they signed him to a three-year, $67 million contract.

Severino is 3-11 with an ERA of 5.10. While there have been games where Severino has shown a glimpse of the exemplary performances he put up for the Mets, overall, his time with the A's has been underwhelming.

#8 Brandon Pfaadt

Since we mentioned Luis Severino, a pitcher, earlier, it's only fair to mention another MLB pitcher who has underperformed this year: Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt.

At 26, Pfaadt is considered one of Arizona's brightest prospects, but the same hasn't translated into his performances this year. Pfaadt is 10-6 with an ERA of 4.82, along with 90 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.26.

#7 Michael Conforto

Michael Conforto hasn't played to the best of his abilities in the 2025 MLB season. What's even more concerning is that Conforto's game in April and May was one of the worst times he has had in his career.

While Conforto has recovered and performed better since May, he still hasn't been effective for the LA Dodgers. In 275 at-bats, he has batted .185.

#6 Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz is also having an underwhelming 2025 season. Cruz has not only been ineffective while batting, but he has also made several costly errors while fielding. His dismal performances have prompted trade talks.

In 329 at-bats this season, he has hit .219 along with 53 runs and an OPS of .738.

#5 Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe has been a major disappointment in 2025. Touted as one of the Yankees' brightest prospects, Volpe is having a below-average season. His performances even led to manager Aaron Boone dropping him down to ninth in the order.

In 360 plate appearances, he has hit .214 along with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs.

#4 Willy Adames

Willy Adames is another name who has struggled in the ongoing MLB season. Despite having a decent showing during the off-season, Adames has been a shadow of himself in the regular season. The 29-year-old Dominican baseball player is hitting .229 in 376 at-bats.

When compared to his last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, it would be safe to say that Adames is yet to find his footing with the San Francisco Giants.

#3 Bryan Reynolds

Another Pittsburgh Pirates player who isn't having a good season is Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds has struggled in July, hitting just 5-for-44 with a 40% strikeout rate over 12 games, contributing only one RBI and two runs scored.

Like his Pirates teammate Oneil Cruz, Reynolds is also someone who is an active part of the trade talks. While Reynolds hasn't looked like himself in recent times, there will still be many MLB teams interested in his services due to the experience he brings.

#2 Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia has been nothing short of a hero for the Texas Rangers. When the Rangers won the World Series in 2023, Garcia played a pivotal role in helping the team win that crown. However, the 2025 MLB season hasn't treated him well.

In his last 10 games for the Rangers, Garcia has batted .225. Overall for the season, he is hitting .228 along with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs.

#1 Nolan Arenado

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is one of the best defensive players in the MLB. While Arenado has been instrumental for the St. Louis Cardinals since 2021, this year hasn't been good. In fact, he has even been moved down in the Cardinals' lineup this year.

Arenado has hit .241 along with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs this season. If one takes a look at his last 10 games, Arenado has batted .194, along with seven hits, two RBIs and three runs.

