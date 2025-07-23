"Our big girl officially has her first little car" - Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, gives $65,875-worth gift to her daughter Chanel

Luis Severino signed a 3-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics in the offseason as a free agent, coming off a solid season with the New York Mets in 2024. Set to take home around $22 million in 2025, some of that money has gone towards a high-end vehicle for his daughter, Chanel.On Tuesday, Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, shared a heartfelt message dedicated to her daughter, who received her first-ever car as a gift from her mother and father.Rosmaly Severino shared a series of snaps of her daughter, Chanel, beaming beside her brand-new BMW X3.&quot;May God always watch over you, my beautiful and sweet princess 👑 Mom and Dad are so proud of you ❤️ Our big girl officially has her first little car — we’re not crying, you’re crying 😭🚗💕 @channy_porro&quot; Rosmaly Severino wrote.&quot;I love you with all the strength of my heart ♥️ Enjoy all the blessings that are coming into your life because you deserve it ✨&quot; She continued in Spanish. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe BMW X3 is one of the best in its segment, with the vehicle coming in at an estimated cost of $65,875.Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, looks forward to new chapter with AthleticsWith the Mets failing to provide Luis Severino a satisfactory offer to keep him in Queens, the Dominican ended up signing with the Athletics.As the A's played their first baseball game at their temporary home of Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, Rosmaly Severino shared a series of snaps on Instagram in April, looking forward to her husband's fresh start.&quot;Thank you God for this new chapter. New team, same dream. Let’s go with faith 👏&quot; Rosmaly Severino wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnfortunately, in the half-season or so that Luis Severino has played for his new team, things have not gone to plan. The 31-year-old looks a shadow of his former self, pitching with a 3-11 record, along with a 5.10 ERA.Fans will hope Severino can turn his fortunes around in the second half of the season and show his quality on a more consistent basis.