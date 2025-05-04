Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly turns up glamor in elegant light blue dress with yellow Chanel handbag

Athletics RHP Luis Severino has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Rosmaly Frechel, since 2019, after being in a relationship for almost a decade. They are now parents to four kids, Luis Enrique Severino Porro, Abigail, Isabella and Chanel, who's from Rosmaly's previous marriage.

Severino's wife loves fashion and likes to share her outfits on social media. On Friday night, she headed out to a luxurious restaurant in Miami, FL, named 'Sexy Fish Miami' alongside the wife of Athletics right hand relief pitcher, Noah Murdoch (Sofa Murdoch) to celebrate her birthday with other friends.

Sofa rocked a pink colored dress for her birthday party while Luis Severino's wife wore an elegant light-blue colored dress and carried a yellow Chanel hand bag. Sofa shared a social media post showcasing her lively outfit from her night out in Miami.

"Only those who dare to soar can survive my storms🌪️⚡️ "

The wives of the ballplayers are in Miami since the Oakland A's kicked off a three-game series against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Friday.

Noah Murdoch closed Game 1 of the series on Friday, which resulted in the A's 6-1 victory. But they lost the second game on Saturday, which means the series is now evenly poised for a fiesty series finale on Sunday.

Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly drove her kids and friend, Sofa, to watch Game 2 between the A's and the Marlins

Rosmaly Frechel drove her friend, Sofa Murdoch, and her kids along with their cousin to watch Game 2 of the three-game series between the A's and the Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Saturday evening. She shared a couple of images on soical media from a fun-filled Saturday.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Luis Severino signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics during 2024 offseason. He's now 1-3 for the season, with a 3.30 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 1.17 WHIP.

Severino has had a difficult start to his big league career in Oakland but will hope to register another win in his next start in the series finale against the Mariners at Sutter Health Park on Monday.

After the three-game series against the Marlins, Oakland will head back home for a six-game homestand against AL West leaders, Seattle Mariners, and AL East leaders NY Yankees.

