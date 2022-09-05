3 reasons why the Atlanta Braves will pass the New York Mets and win NL East 

The Atlanta Braves currently sit just one game behind the New York Mets in the National League East. They are now in a great position to possibly overtake the division in just a few games. However, it was not always this way for the Braves this season.

"The #Braves sweep away the Marlins with a 7-1 victory on Sunday. Make it a 5 game winning streak. Atlanta is now just 1.0 GB in the NL East after the Mets lost 2-of-3 to the Washington Nationals." - Grant McAuley

Despite winning it all last season, the Braves were somewhat disappointing at the start of this season. This was likely due to losing superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Also, Ronald Acuna Jr. was out for the first two months of the 2022 season as he recovered from injury.

However, the Atlanta Braves have been red-hot since June and have been closing the gap on the Mets' lead in the NL East. Atlanta was just 0.5 games behind in early July, but they could not capture the lead.

Now, the Braves are in a similar situation. They have a real chance to take the division lead with just a month left in the season. Here are three reasons why this is going to happen for the Braves.

#1 The Atlanta Braves are fresh off a championship

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six

The Braves' 2021 season was nothing short of magical for them. Atlanta won just 88 games in the regular season, and many wrote them off as an early playoff exit. However, they defied the odds and beat the Houston Astros in the World Series.

With that being said, many of the players on Atlanta's roster have playoff and World Series experience. They have a very seasoned roster and know how to get things done. This is going to definitely help them in the final weeks of the season.

#2 The New York Mets are experiencing injuries

There are many key players on the Mets roster who are currently injured. After his start earlier today, Max Scherzer is now day-to-day with right side fatigue. Rookie Brett Baty and utility player Luis Guillorme are both on the 10-day injured list. There are also multiple bullpen arms that do not have a definite return date.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Luis Guillorme does some work on the field as he continues to recover from his injury. Luis Guillorme does some work on the field as he continues to recover from his injury. https://t.co/Nv2DGCBRzS

"Luis Guillorme does some work on the field as he continues to recover from his injury" - SNY Mets

If the New York Mets have a depleted roster for these final games, the Braves can easily overtake the NL East.

#3 Scheduling

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

Both the Mets and the Braves have relatively easy schedules to end the season. Outside of the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, the only other potential playoff team they will face are the Seattle Mariners.

However, it is most likely the deciding games for the Atlanta Braves and the Mets will be against each other during the last week of the season.

