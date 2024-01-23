3 reasons why Gary Sheffield deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

For well over two decades, Gary Sheffield's bat was feared by pitchers around the league. As such, it was assumed that the utility outfielder and third baseman would one day be headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

However, the situation was not so simple. In 2007, two years before his retirement, Sheffield's name was mentioned in the infamous Mitchell Report, a memorandum resulting from US Senator George J. Mitchell's investigation into PED use in MLB.

While no concrete proof has been levied against Sheffield, the mere mention of his name in the Mitchell Report has been damning. Since first appearing on the ballot in 2015, Sheffield has not been able to garner the 75% threshold needed for admission. With his name set to be voted on again on January 23, here is why he deserves to go.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three reasons why Gary Sheffield belongs in the Hall of Fame

1. Flimsy evidence of PED use

The association between Sheffield and PED use stems from a 2001 workout session with Barry Bonds, who was then playing for the San Francisco Giants. According to claims, a cream containing steroid-positive properties was rubbed on Sheffield's knee.

Expand Tweet

"For the love of god, please get Gary Sheffield into the Hall Of Fame"

Although offenders think of every excuse under the sun, this was relatively late in his career, and no statistical variances were ever detected afterwards. Unlike other offenders like Bonds and Alex Rodriguez, the evidence against Gary Sheffield is simply not strong enough.

2. Success wherever he went

The only player to record 100 RBIs on five different teams, Sheffield possessed an uncanny ability to fit in, and produce, wherever he went. His first 100 RBI season came as a 23-year old with the San Diego Padres in 1992, a season in which he also hit .330 to win the NL batting title. Seven 100+ RBI seasons later, Sheffield's last time to surpass the marker came as a 36-year old member of the 2005 New York Yankees.

Expand Tweet

"Happy 53rd birthday to Gary Sheffield. The right-handed slugger's first hit with the Mets was his 500th career home run! That made him the 25th player in MLB history to reach the 500 home run mark." - Metsmerized Online

3. All-around abilities

A tell-tale sign of a Hall of Famer is the ability to compete in all aspects of the game. Gary Sheffield could field, hit and run with the best of them. In addition to putting up seven seasons with at least 30 home runs between 1992 and 2005, Sheffield also had eight seasons in which he swiped 15 or more bases. He is also a member of the 500 home run club as well as the 2,500 hit club. For a player of this kind, Cooperstown can be the only destination.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.