3 Reasons Mike Trout should leave the Los Angeles Angels before retiring 

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is undoubtedly one of the best players of this generation. Since entering the league back in 2011, Trout has established one of the greatest resumes the game of baseball has ever seen. He is one of the few five-tool baseball players in the MLB, and he can do anything at an elite level.

In his 12-season career, Mike Trout has a career batting average of .303 with nearly 1,500 hits in 1,379 games played. He is also the active leader in on-base, slugging, and OPS percentage with .418, .585, and 1.001, respectively. Trout already has 333 home runs, which is nearly unheard of in the amount of time he has played.

AngelsWin.com @AngelsWin Mike Trout has 902 career walks. He is the only player in MLB history with 900+ BB, 300+ HR and 200+ SB by his age-30 season. #GoHalos Mike Trout has 902 career walks. He is the only player in MLB history with 900+ BB, 300+ HR and 200+ SB by his age-30 season. #GoHalos https://t.co/Nnu7288vcs

Once his career is all said and done, Mike Trout will go down as one of the greatest players in baseball history. He is on pace to have numbers comparable to Willie Mays and Ken Griffey Jr., who are regarded as some of the best outfielders the game has ever seen.

There is one downfall for Trout however. He has played for the Los Angeles Angels for his entire career, but they have not really given him anything in return. Many were disappointed to see him sign a 12-year deal with Los Angeles back in 2019. There are many reasons why Trout should leave Los Angeles, but these are the top three.

#3 Los Angeles is far from home for Mike Trout

Trout rounds the bases, Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners.

Trout was born in Vineland, New Jersey, and grew up in Millville, New Jersey. Both of these towns are located relatively close to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, so Trout grew up an avid Phillies fan. Before Trout signed his mega deal with Los Angeles, it was rumored that he might sign with Philly.

Many elite players tend to return to their hometown teams later in their careers. The Phillies would love to have Trout on their squad and would benefit greatly from him. If Trout wants to go home later in his career, Philadelphia would be a great option.

#2 Uncertainty in Los Angeles

Since Mike Trout has been on the Angels, they have failed to build a team with established players around him. The first glimpse of anything of the sort is two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani exceeding anyone's expectations and becoming last season's American League MVP.

Bovada @BovadaOfficial 2018 AL Rookie of the Year

2021 AL MVP

2021 Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award



Happy 28th Birthday to the best 2-way player we have ever seen, Shohei Ohtani!



2018 AL Rookie of the Year2021 AL MVP2021 Commissioner’s Historic Achievement AwardHappy 28th Birthday to the best 2-way player we have ever seen, Shohei Ohtani! ▶️ 2018 AL Rookie of the Year▶️ 2021 AL MVP▶️ 2021 Commissioner’s Historic Achievement AwardHappy 28th Birthday to the best 2-way player we have ever seen, Shohei Ohtani! https://t.co/9TGkgJfOQJ

However, it is uncertain if the Angels will keep Ohtani. If they fail to, Trout will again be stuck with a team with no other stars. Other teams in this league have proven they can build a team and keep stars around. Maybe it would be more appropriate for Mike Trout to go to a team that does not lack certainty later in his career.

#1 Postseason success

Trout looks on from the dugout, Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

The lack of winning and success in Los Angeles is by far the biggest reason Trout should leave the club. In 12 seasons with the Angels, Trout has been to the postseason just once. They lost to the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 American League Division Series. Year in and year out, the Angels produce a mediocre team that is not in playoff contention.

Giovanni @GiovanniTheCook @Angels Ohtani deserves better than this franchise. Praying the Angels don’t waste the careers of Ohtani and Trout. I would love to see them in meaningful baseball games and have the chance to create memorable moments in the playoffs @Angels Ohtani deserves better than this franchise. Praying the Angels don’t waste the careers of Ohtani and Trout. I would love to see them in meaningful baseball games and have the chance to create memorable moments in the playoffs

If Mike Trout does not experience any postseason success in his career, it will heavily damage his legacy in the MLB. The all-time greats have at least some playoff success, even if they did not win a World Series. It is unacceptable for Trout to have just one playoff appearance for his entire career.

