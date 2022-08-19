3 reasons why New York Yankees should fire Aaron Boone ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

The New York Yankees have struggled mightily since the All-Star break, posting a record of 9-17. Many fans are frustrated with the team's recent performance, and understandably so.

Here's a look at three reasons why the New York Yankees should fire manager Aaron Boone ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs:

#3. Keeping Domingo German in rotation instead of Clarke Schmidt

Starting pitcher Domingo German has struggled at times as a starter in 2022. German has started five games, posting a 1-2 record with a 4.45 ERA.

A change needs to be made to bolster the back end of the rotation. Clarke Schmidt is a potential candidate to replace German.

Clarke Schmidt has been in the Yankees bullpen while also serving in Triple-A as a starting pitcher. Schmidt has been great in Triple-A, posting a 2.86 ERA in seven games started.

Schmidt has also seen success in the Yankees' bullpen this year, posting a solid 2.40 ERA in 16 appearances. He is definitely a pitcher with potential and someone the team should give a shot at the #5 spot in the rotation.

Aaron Boone's mismanagement of the starting rotation may very well cost the Yankees a World Series title.

#2. Aaron Boone's mismanagement of the Yankees bullpen since All-Star break

The Yankees bullpen began the 2022 season by firing on all cylinders with Clay Holmes as the closer. Since the All-Star break, the Yankees' bullpen has been largely inconsistent.

The Yankees' addition of reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs appears to be a positive, but Aroldis Chapman and Clay Holmes have struggled.

Since July 2nd, Chapman has allowed 9 earned runs in 16.1 innings. This amounts to a 5.59 ERA.

Reliever Clay Holmes has not been reliable either, allowing 11 earned runs in his past 11 appearances. A concern for the Yankees and a move towards Scott Effross in a closer role may be needed.

#1. Aaron Boone's past failures with the New York Yankees in the playoffs

Aaron Boone is in his fifth season with the New York Yankees as he has a respectable 401-263 regular season record with the team. While his regular season record is well above average, the team's performances in the playoffs have been underwhelming.

In 2018, Boone's first season, the Yankees lost in the ALDS to the Boston Red Sox. In 2019, the Yankees lost in the ALCS to the Houston Astros. In 2020, the Yankees lost in the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays. Lastly, in 2021, the Yankees lost to the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game.

Boone has had plenty of opportunities to make it to the World Series, but has failed to live up to expectations. While Boone will likely remain as manager for the rest of the year, if he does not deliver at least the AL pennant, then he will be looking for a new job in 2023.

