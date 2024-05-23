3 replacements for Xander Bogaerts for your fantasy team as Padres star suffers shoulder fracture

The San Diego Padres will be without superstar infielder Xander Bogaerts after the veteran suffered a devastating shoulder fracture. The talented shortstop suffered a fractured bone in his left shoulder after diving for a ball during the team's matchup against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

"Xander Bogaerts has left the game. That didn't look good" - @TalkingFriars

Following a number of tests, the San Diego Padres shortstop is expected to miss at least the next two months as he recovers. Xander Bogaerts' injury is not only devastating for the player and his club but also for fantasy baseball managers, who were relying on him to fill one of their infield spots.

Fantasy managers will now need to replace Bogaerts in their lineups. Although it will not be easy to fill the void left by the four-time All-Star, there are several intriguing options on the waiver wire that managers can consider.

Here's a closer look at 3 potential replacements for Xander Bogaerts in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Thairo Estrada

For those fantasy managers looking to replace Bogaerts, staying within the division might provide them with a solid option. San Francisco Giants veteran Thairo Estrada could be a viable option for managers looking to bolster their infield.

"Thairo Estrada - San Francisco Giants (8)" - @MLBHRVideos

Thairo Estrada, who is eligible at both shortstop and second base, has been heating up at the plate for the Giants. Heading into Thursday's action, the 28-year-old had posted a .243 batting average with 27 runs, 8 home runs, and 29 RBIs. He is only owned in 39.3% of ESPN leagues, so he should be available.

#2 - Ezequiel Tovar

The Colorado Rockies have quietly been one of the hottest teams in the league. One of the reasons behind that success has been budding young star Ezequiel Tovar. The 22-year-old has been a solid contributor across a number of categories this season, posting a .270 batting average with 22 runs scored, 7 home runs, 21 RBIS, and 4 stolen bases.

"Ezequiel Tovar hits one out 443 feet" - @MLB

He could be an ideal Xander Bogaerts as Tovar can help fantasy baseball managers in nearly every category. While replacing Bogaerts is never easy, you can do much worse than the Colorado Rockies shortstop.

#3 - Masyn Winn

It's been a difficult start to the season for the St. Louis Cardinals, however, they have been turning things around in recent games. One of the reasons behind their improvements has been due to the contributions of rookie infielder Masyn Wynn. The 22-year-old may not offer much in the home run category, however, his on-base skills and stolen bases make him an intriguing addition to any team.

