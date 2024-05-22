3 sell-high candidates in fantasy baseball leagues featuring Josh Naylor

As fantasy baseball leagues continue to move into the summer, managers will need to take a long look at their rosters to determine their strengths and weaknesses. There are many ways managers can improve their rosters, including looking to the waiver wire and making trades.

Another way managers can improve some of their weaknesses in fantasy baseball leagues is by selling high on a player who might be overperforming. Cashing in on a hot start can give managers a valuable piece or two that might help them in the long run.

While that might not always be the case, it could be the difference between winning and losing if the hot player falls off.

Three players fantasy baseball managers should consider selling high on

#1 Josh Naylor

Josh Naylor might be the most polarizing choice for this list, but the Cleveland Guardians slugger's value may not be higher.

Although the 26-year-old has emerged as a star over the last few seasons, managers could use him as an important trade chip to bolster their roster elsewhere.

Expand Tweet

"Josh Naylor took matters into his own hands tonight and Greg LOVED IT @CleGuardians | #ForTheLand | #MLBTonight" - @MLBNetwork

This year, Josh Naylor has posted a .247 batting average with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.

That level of production should help managers move him without too much difficulty. It may be difficult to move on from the Guardians star, but the time may be right now, as he has been limited to only four hits in his last 28 at-bats, which has hurt his on-base statistics.

#2 Chris Sale

Chris Sale has not only been one of the top pitchers in the MLB this season but has long been considered one of the best pitchers of his generation. This season, he has posted an impressive 7-1 record with a 2.22 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 70 strikeouts.

So why should fantasy baseball managers consider moving on from Chris Sale? Simply put, the Atlanta Braves starter has struggled to remain healthy over the past few seasons.

The risk of the 35-year-old suffering a significant injury will always be looming. Given the number of pitcher injuries this season, the market might be higher for a starter who is performing at Sale's level.

#3 Jurickson Profar

Jurcikson Profar might be one of the most surprising players this season. The veteran utilityman has shown flashes of his potential in the past, but inconsistencies have prevented him from reaching the next tier of stardom. Nevertheless, the San Diego Padres veteran has been tremendous this season.

Expand Tweet

"Jurickson Profar GRAND SLAM" - @TalkinBaseball_

Through 51 games this season, Profar has posted a .335 batting average with 29 runs scored, seven home runs and 31 RBIs.

These numbers have him ranked as one of the top outfielders in fantasy baseball. Given his history in the MLB, it seems unlikely that he will keep this up for the remainder of the season, making him the definition of a sell-high player.

