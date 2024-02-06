3 sleeper teams that could surprise during 2024 MLB Season

The 2024 MLB season is quickly approaching, with pitchers and catchers preparing to report to camp next week. It is shaping up to be an exciting year with plenty of stars ready to make a name for themselves on a new team.

Fans will see Shohei Ohtani on a playoff-contending team and Juan Soto hitting alongside Aaron Judge in the Yankees' lineup. A lot of solid teams got stronger this winter.

However, that is not our focus today. We are looking at some teams under the radar that could surprise the league this upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 teams that could turn some heads during the 2024 MLB season

#3. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers had a decent season last year. The team saw some highs and lows and finished with a record of 78-84. This season, more is expected from this squad.

Casey Mize will return from missing the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He will slot in nicely alongside Tarik Skubal, who does not get enough respect for his game.

Expand Tweet

The organization's young stars like Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene are expected to take the next step in their careers. If they can assemble the pieces, Detroit has a great shot at taking home the AL Central.

#2. Cincinnati Reds

Reds fans have a lot to be excited about. They have a great group of young players that are becoming stars quickly. They finished the 2023 season with an 82-80 record, just missing the postseason.

Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Noelvi Marte debuted last season and were great. They should continue their path during the 2024 MLB season in an open NL Central division.

Cincinnati had a solid offseason, boosting the talent in their lineup. They added Jeimer Candelario, Frankie Montas, Emilio Pagan, Nick Martinez and Brent Suter this winter. With this, they can bang on the postseason's door once again.

#1. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a great start to the season last year. However, it was tough to replace Oneil Cruz after he fractured his ankle early into the season.

Expand Tweet

Cruz will be ready to go for Opening Day. He will be joined by Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Andrew McCutchen. They also added Aroldis Chapman to compliment David Bednar in the bullpen. For a team that has not made much noise lately, that could change during the 2024 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.