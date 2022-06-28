3 things you should know about MLB star Aaron Judge's wife Samantha Bracksieck

Not much is known about Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck. All we do know is that the duo have been together since they were teenagers and are now happily married.

The right fielder for the New York Yankees wed his longtime companion in Hawaii on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The romantic outdoor wedding took place at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort.

Samantha doesn't have a public social media profile. Meanwhile, Aaron is not very active on any platform. However, their wedding pictures surfaced on social media where the pair was seen sharing a kiss.

1. Samantha and Aaron attended the same school

Bracksieck was on the varsity basketball and soccer teams at Linden High School. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in exercise science from California State University in Fresno, California.

For the big day in December 2021, Judge sported a black tux, while Bracksieck opted for a sleeveless white gown that appeared to feature an embellished back. Samantha and Aaron certainly succeeded in keeping their romance private from prying eyes.

Furthermore, there were speculations that Bracksieck and Judge had split up in 2016, just before the latter made his big-league debut. However, they allegedly reconnected three years later when they were spotted together in 2019 while visiting London.

2. Samantha Bracksieck was once pulled over by the cops

TMZ Sports reported in October of 2020 that Samantha exceeded the speed limit by 10 mph. Police were informed by Bracksieck that she and a friend had had four glasses of wine. The incident went viral as Samantha mentioned her well-known lover, Aaron Judge, during the arrest and inquired:

"Do you know who my boyfriend is?!?"

"My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen.”

“He’s like a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK.”

3. Aaron Judge's wife Samantha is among the New York Yankees WAGs' favorites

She is loved by all in the New York Yankees' wives and girlfriends.

On August 13, 2021, after the Yankees defeated the White Sox, the wives and girlfriends of the players celebrated Samantha Bracksieck's birthday on a bus decorated with balloons and gifts.

Aaron Judge with wife Samantha

