30 Best Shohei Ohtani-inspired fantasy baseball team names to try out in 2025

There is no denying Shohei Ohtani's superstar abilities and impact as a bona fide global sensation. The three-time MVP has continued to dazzles fans all over the world with his utter dominance at the plate and ability to rack up strikeouts when he is healthy and on the pitching mound.

Not only has Shohei Ohtani been a force to be reckoned with in Major League Baseball, but he has also been a cheat code when it comes to fantasy baseball. Depending on one's league format and scoring style, Ohtani has been a runaway success for manager that took a shot on him in drafts.

Ohtani is expected to return to the mound this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while that does add the potential for injuries or extended time off, he is simply too valuable to pass up on. If he does remain in the lineup, expect yet another massive season from the 30-year-old Japanese superstar.

Here's a look at 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Shohei Ohtani

Fantasy managers will likely enjoy the rewards that come with drafting Ohtani, they also might want to have some fun naming their team after the Dodgers' $700 million man. Here are 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by the reigning National League MVP:

The 700 Millon Dollar Men Don't Bet Against Ohtani Sho-HEY THERE! Welcome to the Sho The Decoys Decoy's Dog Pound Shohei and the Decoy Dodgers On A Plane to Toronto Shohei's On a Plane The Two-Way Titans The Swingin' Shoheis Sho Time! Sorry, That's Sho Business Decoy's Destructors The Shohei Ham Fighters Shohei's Millions Say It Ain't Sho! Why Sho Serious? Shohei's Sluggers The Yankee Clipper The Sho-time Lakers The Shohei Slammers Sho-HEI Yo! Sho Me What You've Got Don't Tell Me, Sho Me Don't Call Me Decoy The MV3s The Interpreters Stealin' Shohei Gambling with Ippei

The point of fantasy baseball is to win games, however, coming up the right name for your squad could be just as nice. Thankfully, if you are one of the manager's lucky enough to land the two-way Shohei Ohtani in their drafts, they are immeadiately set-up for success.

Last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same campaign. Even though Ohtani was recovering from UCL surgery, he still racked up 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases, rewarding fantasy owners everywhere.

