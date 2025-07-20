  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • 4 bold predictions for Phillies vs Red Sox series ft. Kyle Schwarber's continuous rampage

4 bold predictions for Phillies vs Red Sox series ft. Kyle Schwarber's continuous rampage

By Daniel Santiago
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:27 GMT
Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

Two of the this year's biggest postseason candidates are set to tussle starting July 21 as the Red Sox travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Phillies for a three-game set. The two sides have established respectable records this year, with visitors having posted a 53-47 record in the convoluted AL East. On the other hand, Philadelphia's 56-42 is good for the top spot in the NL East.

Ad

With a high-stakes showdown anticipated between two of the MLB's best teams, eyes will certainly be glued to television sets to see which team will prevail. Here are four bold projections for the Red Sox-Phillies series this week.

4 bold predictions for Phillies vs Red Sox series

1) Kyle Schwarber's continuous rampage

Ever since he single-handedly won the All-Star Game for the National League, Kyle Schwarber has been borderline unconcious at the plate in succeeding regular season games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The slugging outfielder has two homers (including a grand slam), five runs batted in, and 10 total bases in just two games. Look for him to continue the hot streak against the Red Sox.

2) Walker Buehler turns back the clock

It has been a nightmarish season for two-time World Series-winning pitcher Walker Buehler in his maiden stint with the Red Sox. The former Dodgers star owns a 3-4 record with a repugnant 6.12 ERA in 16 starts.

Ad

For the opening game of the high-stakes series, Buehler is expected to start opposite 2025 NL Cy Young candidate and Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. The latter has been lights out this year with a 9-3 tally, a 2.36 ERA, and the second-most strikeouts across MLB with 154.

Buehler has been known as a clutch performer when the lights are brightest. Expect Buehler to run things back against the Phils in Game 1.

3) Bryce Harper hits three home runs

Ad

It has been an uphill battle for Bryce Harper this season after missing a handful of games due to injuries. The former MVP currently has 13 home runs across 70 games, but many fans and critics know that he can tally much more if the opportunity presents itself. Look for him to lock in against the Red Sox and hit three homers in the series.

4) Red Sox clutch out series victory

The odds are already stacked against the Red Sox as they will face the top of the Phillies' rotation with the middle of theirs. With that being said, Buehler and Lucas Giolito are expected to put the squad over the line and clutch out the series victory against the hosts in Philadelphia.

Although Buehler's career ERA against the Phils is far from desirable, Giolito's is a respectable one at 3.86 with 13 strikeouts in two games. With the momentum that the Red Sox have established before the All-Star break, they might just eke out a tough series win against the Phillies.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications