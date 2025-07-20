4 bold predictions for Phillies vs Red Sox series ft. Kyle Schwarber's continuous rampage

Two of the this year's biggest postseason candidates are set to tussle starting July 21 as the Red Sox travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Phillies for a three-game set. The two sides have established respectable records this year, with visitors having posted a 53-47 record in the convoluted AL East. On the other hand, Philadelphia's 56-42 is good for the top spot in the NL East.With a high-stakes showdown anticipated between two of the MLB's best teams, eyes will certainly be glued to television sets to see which team will prevail. Here are four bold projections for the Red Sox-Phillies series this week.4 bold predictions for Phillies vs Red Sox series1) Kyle Schwarber's continuous rampageEver since he single-handedly won the All-Star Game for the National League, Kyle Schwarber has been borderline unconcious at the plate in succeeding regular season games.The slugging outfielder has two homers (including a grand slam), five runs batted in, and 10 total bases in just two games. Look for him to continue the hot streak against the Red Sox.2) Walker Buehler turns back the clockIt has been a nightmarish season for two-time World Series-winning pitcher Walker Buehler in his maiden stint with the Red Sox. The former Dodgers star owns a 3-4 record with a repugnant 6.12 ERA in 16 starts.For the opening game of the high-stakes series, Buehler is expected to start opposite 2025 NL Cy Young candidate and Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. The latter has been lights out this year with a 9-3 tally, a 2.36 ERA, and the second-most strikeouts across MLB with 154.Buehler has been known as a clutch performer when the lights are brightest. Expect Buehler to run things back against the Phils in Game 1.3) Bryce Harper hits three home runsIt has been an uphill battle for Bryce Harper this season after missing a handful of games due to injuries. The former MVP currently has 13 home runs across 70 games, but many fans and critics know that he can tally much more if the opportunity presents itself. Look for him to lock in against the Red Sox and hit three homers in the series.4) Red Sox clutch out series victoryThe odds are already stacked against the Red Sox as they will face the top of the Phillies' rotation with the middle of theirs. With that being said, Buehler and Lucas Giolito are expected to put the squad over the line and clutch out the series victory against the hosts in Philadelphia.Although Buehler's career ERA against the Phils is far from desirable, Giolito's is a respectable one at 3.86 with 13 strikeouts in two games. With the momentum that the Red Sox have established before the All-Star break, they might just eke out a tough series win against the Phillies.