4 key takeaways from Opening Day 2025 ft. Orioles start strong, Alex Bregman disappoints and more

As the calendar turned to March 27, 28 MLB teams were in action to start the 2025 campaign. Opening Day 2025 lived up to expectations after witnessing several close games across the board.

The likes of the LA Dodgers, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles got the expected results, while the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and LA Angels started on a losing note. Here are some of the key takeaways from the opening round of games.

Top four takeaways from the 2025 Opening Day games

#1 Orioles blow out Blue Jays 12-2

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

This year's AL East field is expected to be extremely competitive. But up north, Toronto fans went home disappointed after their first taste of MLB action this season. This is because the Orioles crushed them 12-2 to begin another season on a high note.

The Orioles made the postseason behind the Yankees last year, and with the way they have begun, a similar expectation can't be discounted.

For the Orioles, Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins homered twice each in the game, while Jordan Westburg and Tyler O'Neil also muscled the ball once.

#2 Alex Bregman disappoints despite Red Sox victory

MLB Monterrey Series: Boston Red Sox v Sultanes de Monterrey - Source: Getty

Alex Bregman was one of the biggest free agents in the offseason, who changed his destination from the Houston Astros to the Boston Red Sox. Much was expected out of him, but he left many disappointed by going hitless in four plate appearances, which included getting a strikeout once as well.

But thanks to a two-home run performance by Wilyer Abreu, the Red Sox were able to walk away with a 5-2 win with Garrett Crochet on the mound.

#3 Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani continue to shine brightest

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

The Dodgers technically have already played two regular-season games, sweeping the Cubs in the MLB Tokyo Series. They stitched their third win on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, who in fact, didn't let them get by easily.

Shohei Ohtani powered the Dodgers to a 5-4 win, contributing with a home run and scoring twice in the win. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal was not at his best, but despite that, the Tigers almost came close to upsetting the defending champions.

#4 Juan Soto couldn't live up to the occasion

MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn

Yeah, it was judgment time for Juan Soto to live up to the $765 million+ billing over 15 years after the Mets signed him to the largest contract ever seen in the offseason. His debut game provided him with an opportunity to shine the brightest.

Against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Soto walked in a 3-1 ball game in favor of the Astros. He was up against probably the best closer in the majors, Josh Hader. The outfielder took the count deep before being fooled for a chaseaway slider as he got struck and lost the ball game 3-1.

However, it's just the first game and Soto is expected to only come back harder in the coming games.

