The 4 richest MLB stars with the highest net worth in 2022

Baseball is an extremely popular and very profitable sport in the United States. Major League Baseball (MLB), without question, pays its players well.

Furthermore, the reputation and success that comes with playing Major League Baseball helps players land lucrative endorsement deals with top-tier brands.

Here's a list of the richest Major League Baseball players with the highest net worth in 2022.

#1 Alex Rodriguez:

Alex Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees legend, has a net worth of approximately $350 million in 2022. He earned a humongous amount of money from his high-flying Major League Baseball career, which eventually helped him get a series of endorsements with Nike, PepsiCo, Louisville Slugger, Rawlings, Giorgio Armani, Radio Shack, and others.

He is currently the CEO of A-Rod Corp, a venture capital firm that invests in emerging startups. He is also the minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mike Epps @TheRealMikeEpps Poor rich ass Alex Rodriguez...He has 99 problems with baseball, but $$$ ain't one. Poor rich ass Alex Rodriguez...He has 99 problems with baseball, but $$$ ain't one.

"Poor rich ass Alex Rodriguez...He has 99 problems with baseball, but $$$ ain't one." -@Mike Epps

#2 Derek Jeter:

14-time All-Star Derek Jeter's net worth is currently projected to be about $200 million. Over his MLB career with the New York Yankees, Jeter has repeatedly stood out.

From a record-shattering number of hits to a long list of corporate endorsements and partnerships, Jeter has minted a lot of money. Derek comes next after his former teammate Alex Rodriguez was on the list of the top richest MLB stars.

Forbes @Forbes Derek Jeter made more $ from endorsements than any other player in the history of baseball: onforb.es/1YDK2d2 http://t.co/YRyNrMziay Derek Jeter made more $ from endorsements than any other player in the history of baseball: onforb.es/1YDK2d2 http://t.co/YRyNrMziay

"Derek Jeter made more $ from endorsements than any other player in the history of baseball." - @Forbes

#3 Albert Pujols:

The three-time National League MVP, Albert Pujols' net worth, is believed to be $170 million. In 2022, Albert Pujols signed up for a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Besides, Pujols earned a total of $114.42 million while playing with the Cardinals from 2001 to 2011. In addition, in 2012, he got into a $224.36 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels and earned $426,313 until 2021.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 BREAKING: The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing Albert Pujols back on a one-year contract! BREAKING: The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing Albert Pujols back on a one-year contract! https://t.co/yhDfr3I0sw

"BREAKING: The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing Albert Pujols back on a one-year contract!" - @Baseball Quotes

#4 Ryan Howard:

Ryan Howard, who played with the MLB team Philadelphia Phillies for 12 years, is estimated to have a net worth of $120 million dollars. Ryan also made money from his sponsorship partnerships with Subway, Adidas, Powerade, Topps, and Verizon.

Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky Ryan Howard is the highest paid player in MLB with Salary & Endorsements according to Forbes forbes.com/sites/kurtbade… Ryan Howard is the highest paid player in MLB with Salary & Endorsements according to Forbes forbes.com/sites/kurtbade…

"Ryan Howard is the highest paid player in MLB with Salary & Endorsements according to Forbes." - @Jeff Skversky

Alex Rodriguez has more than any other MLB player on the list. He has set the bar too high. Even after retirement, he continues to make money through his many assets.

Every other day, A-Rod is reported to be investing in new ventures such as the PFL, UFC Gym Franchises, and others. He just acquired the Trump International Hotel's rights. Over time, he has made himself financially literate and deserves the number one spot on the list.

