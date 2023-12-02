4x All-Star Mark Melancon's colorful waterfront mansion on Anna Maria Island listed for $10,950,000

Former Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star pitcher Mark Melancon has put his Anna Maria Island house on the market for $10,950,000. The MLB star and his wife Mary Catherine bought the place for just $1,450,000 back in 2018 and built their dream house from scratch.

The 38-year-old's house is situated in Manatee County, Florida. It stretches out in a 5,921 square feet area and is a two-storied waterfront beauty comprising six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

MLB star Mark Melancon's Anna Maria Island mansion (Credits: Aware Media Company)

The house has a laid-back tv room which is just above the two and a half garage. And it also has a 16-foot kitchen island with a six-feet galley sink.

The former Yankees star's property includes an additional 1,618 square feet outside where they have an artificial turf lawn and a grill area. The place also has an infinity pool, a spa, and a five-hole golf course which offers a very realistic experience of the sport.

Inside the MLB All-Star's Holmes beach address (Credits: Aware Media Company)

The 38-year-old's Holmes Beach address is in a well-protected location from strong winds and has two docks for boat storage. The docks also allow a pretty decent fishing experience.

A closer look at Mark Melancon's stint at the Arizona Diamondbacks

After calling it a day at San Diego Padres, Mark Melancon joined the Arizona Diamondbacks on December 1, 2021. He signed a two-year contract worth $14,000,000. The deal also had a proposed extension for 2024 which could only be triggered with a mutual decision.

The star pitcher appeared 62 times for the D-Backs in 2022. During his stint with the side, the 4x All-Star pitcher made a 3-10 record and a 4.66 ERA with 35 strikeouts. He also made 18 saves for his side in 56.0 innings pitched.

4Mark Melancon in Arizona Diamondbacks shirt (Credits: arizonasports.com)

However, things took a head-dive after he suffered a strain in his right shoulder during spring training and had to take a platelet-rich plasma injection. He was later placed on a 60-day injured list. The injury cost him his entire 2023 season.

D-backs later decided not to trigger their side of the mutual extension. Later on November 5, 2023, the side made the former pitcher a free agent.

