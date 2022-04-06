5 Atlanta Braves storylines to follow for the 2022 MLB season

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have a lot of moving pieces going into the 2022 MLB season. After an underdog run all the way to the pinnacle of baseball, the offseason came with departures and acquisitions. Now, as we rapidly approach Opening Day, lineups are being finalized and stories are beginning to emerge.

Finishing the 2021 regular season with 88 wins, not many expected the Atlanta Braves to win it all. Following their championship run, which they accomplished as underdogs in every series, many expect a less successful 2022 campaign. The Braves will be one of the most interesting teams in baseball this season. Let's take a look at the five most important storylines going into 2022.

#5 Can Ronald Acuña Jr. return to MVP form?

Ronald Acuna Jr. looks to return to form

Since entering the MLB in 2018, Ronald Acuña Jr. has been one of the best players in baseball. The two-time All-Star and perennial MVP candidate tore his ACL in July of 2021, missing the remainder of the season. While the Atlanta Braves were able to win it all despite this major blow, they will be excited to see him return to the field.

The Braves announced on their official Twitter account that Ronald Acuna Jr. will be out of action to start the season.

"The #Braves today placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list as he recovers from right knee ACL reconstruction." -@Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. won't be able to make it back in time for Opening Day, but the expectation is that he won't miss too much time after that.

#4 Will the bullpen dominate again?

Tyler Matzek, closer for the Braves

The run to the World Series would not have been possible without the dominance of the bullpen in 2021. The Atlanta Braves currently have one of the best bullpens in baseball. After the retention of Will Smith and Tyler Matzek and the acquisition of closer Kanley Jansen, batting against a team with this kind of bullpen depth could prove disastrous for opponents' scoring potential.

#3 Austin Riley's performance

Austin Riley broke out in 2021

Austin Riley had a breakout season in 2021, setting career highs in most offensive metrics and receiving the first MVP votes of his career. His breakout with a WAR of 6.1 and 33 homers was among the team's best and was crucial toward their success. In 2022, the Atlanta Braves hope that Austin Riley is more than a one-season wonder, as the 25-year-old infielder could become a cornerstone of the franchise.

#2 Matt Olson replacing Freddie Freeman

Matt Olson is the new face at first base

The face of the franchise and a team leader for 12 years, Freddie Freeman left the Atlanta Braves for the LA Dodgers in 2022. Freddie Freeman left more than a gap on the lineup sheet. The leadership role is now vacant and waiting for someone to step up and fill it. While Matt Olson may not take that same leadership role, he does fill his spot on the lineup. The two-time Golden Glove-winning first baseman actually had a better season than Freddie Freeman in 2021, achieving a WAR of 5.8 with the Oakland Athletics, and is hoping to carry on his stellar play in Atlanta.

"Matt Olson: Destroyer of baseballs" -@MLBONFOX

Matt Olson is off to a great start in his new uniform, crushing balls in Spring Training.

#1 Can the Atlanta Braves repeat as World Series Champions?

World Series - Atlanta Braves celebrate

The most important storyline for 2022 is this: Can the Atlanta Braves do what has only been done by the New York Yankees in the last 25 years and repeat as World Series champions? That's a question that will loom large over the Atlanta Braves all season. Their reloaded roster and returning superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. are looking to prove doubters wrong once again. With a relatively weaker division and a strong bullpen, they certainly have a chance, but with 2022 expected to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory, the odds are stacked against them once again.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

