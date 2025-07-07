5 biggest stars not playing in All-Star 2025 game ft. Juan Soto, Mookie Betts

There are quite a few notable snubs, like Juan Soto, from the 2025 MLB All-Star Game that will take place on July 15 in Atlanta's Truist Park. Some of them are surprising, while others are controversial omissions.
They includes some of the biggest names in the game. Let's have a look at five such players, including Juan Soto:
#1 Juan Soto (Mets, OF)
The exclusion of Juan Soto, the New York Mets $765 million offseason signing, is one of the biggest talking points ahead of the Midsummer Classic. Despite leading the National League with 4.0 offensive WAR, Soto didn't get enough votes to play the All-Star game, coming fifth in the voting.
While he only batted .217 in April, he peaked in June, hitting .322 with a .524 OBP and 1.171 OPS and led the NL in OBP, walks and runs scored. Soto made it to the All-Star game four straight times before missing out on this year.
Limited fan votes, team representation rules (the Mets had already sent Lindor, Alonso, Díaz) and stiff outfield competition saw Juan Soto miss out.
#2 Mookie Betts (Dodgers, SS/OF)
Betts, who has been to every All-Star game since 2016, won't go to Atlanta for this year's festivities. The Dodgers star has been rather unimpressive in 83 games, hitting only .252 along with 11 home runs and six stolen bases.
These are average numbers at a position that will be played by the Mets' Francisco Lindor at the All-Star Game. It's important to note that Betts didn't have the best of starts to the season, suffering a stomach bug, which caused him to lose a massive amount of weight.
#3 Seiya Suzuki (Cubs, DH/OF)
Among other surprising exclusions from this year's All-Star game is Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki, who leads the NL with 77 RBIs and ranks among the top sluggers with 25 HRs.
Suzuki is a DH first star, and the position is well taken by prolific hitters like the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber.
#4 Framber Valdez (Astros, SP)
Coming to the American League, Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez was excluded. Vladez boasts a 2.90 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP along with 115 strikeouts in 115 innings, going 10-4.
He has a Cy Young watch on him, but due to loaded pitching in the AL, Valdez was rightfully snubbed, as all eight pitchers who were selected ahead of him have better ERAs.
#5 Joe Ryan (Twins, SP)
Another starting pitcher in the AL who misses out due to a logjam is Twins ace Joe Ryan, who's having a breakout campaign, with an 8‑4 mark, 2.76 ERA and 116 Ks over 104 innings.
For the Twins, Byron Buxton will be the lone All-Star representing them on July 15.